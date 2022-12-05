Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials have introduced a construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is for students pursuing a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
WTVQ
Flags ordered at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff Wednesday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. On this day 81 years ago, more than 2,400 Americans died in an attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base....
WTVQ
Wawa expanding into Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wawa, a chain of convenience stores and gas stations located along the East Coast, is expanding into three states, including Kentucky. Wawa made the announcement Wednesday in a press release, saying market launches begin in 2025. Next year, the estimated timeframes and ranges for the number of stores in Kentucky will be announced.
WTVQ
Local jailers speak on current issues their detention centers are facing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the past few years, Detention Centers across the state of Kentucky have faced multiple issues when it comes to violence inside the jails, an increase in inmates, and a decrease in staff. This year the Fayette County Detention Center has had 10 reported assaults...
WTVQ
Tornado survivor still displaced almost a year after tornadoes in Western Kentucky
WESTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — This weekend marks one year since storms ravaged parts of Western Kentucky. Since then, there’s been a lot of rebuilding, a lot of waiting and a lot of gratitude. “I just want my house built, sit in my backyard and around my fire, I’ll...
WTVQ
Families still rebuilding one year after tornadoes ravaged through Western Kentucky
(WESTERN KENTUCKY) — This week marks one year since deadly and devastating tornado destroyed iconic streets, businesses and cities in the western part of the state. As communities get ready to commemorate the fateful day, some continue to rebuild what they can. “It means that we’re going to eventually...
WTVQ
More than 2,000 holiday goody bags going to central Kentucky kids in need
Volunteers are spending the day packing up holiday cheer for central Kentucky kids in need. The seventh United Way of the Bluegrass’ Sweet Dreams project provides kids with holiday goody bags before they leave school for their holiday break. Organizers say they pack more than 2,000 bags which will...
WTVQ
Tips on how to get ready for winter weather
Kentucky Power gave the following advice and steps to prepare:. Have a supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio. Make other shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a...
WTVQ
Clouds stick around with more showers and a few storms on the way
It was quite a dreary Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with low clouds, steady rain across the south and some patchy drizzle up north. The only saving grace is that temperatures were above average with most locations topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to a warm front arcing through the region. With all the low level moisture around, we have some fog to deal with during the early morning hours.
