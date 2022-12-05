ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials have introduced a construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is for students pursuing a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Flags ordered at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff Wednesday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. On this day 81 years ago, more than 2,400 Americans died in an attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base....
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Wawa expanding into Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wawa, a chain of convenience stores and gas stations located along the East Coast, is expanding into three states, including Kentucky. Wawa made the announcement Wednesday in a press release, saying market launches begin in 2025. Next year, the estimated timeframes and ranges for the number of stores in Kentucky will be announced.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Tips on how to get ready for winter weather

Kentucky Power gave the following advice and steps to prepare:. Have a supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio. Make other shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Clouds stick around with more showers and a few storms on the way

It was quite a dreary Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with low clouds, steady rain across the south and some patchy drizzle up north. The only saving grace is that temperatures were above average with most locations topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to a warm front arcing through the region. With all the low level moisture around, we have some fog to deal with during the early morning hours.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy