Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
989kbay.com
Local tribes getting millions in grant funding for salmon, orca recovery
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Several million dollars in state and federal grants are coming to Whatcom County to enhance salmon and orca recovery. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded a total of $27 million to eight counties for projects aimed at boosting the threatened species. Lummi...
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
Whatcom County sets tax rate for voter-approved children’s levy
Decision comes after lengthy public hearing about how funds will be collected and saved.
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
989kbay.com
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
kpug1170.com
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
Need affordable groceries? We compared prices at local Bellingham grocery stores for you
We checked the prices at Whatcom County area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
Workers at Whatcom’s third-largest employer vote on forming a union. This is what they want
“Overwhelming” results affect about 700 workers, the union said.
Whatcom County and WA housing markets see new price decreases, what you need to know
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, although the state and Whatcom County have seen recent price decreases.
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
Seattle ranks as a top city for pastry lovers, where to find great pastries in Whatcom
These local Whatcom county bakeries and patisseries have delicious pastries for National Pastry day on Dec. 9.
whatcom-news.com
Lynden fish processor fined for dumping fish skin and bones into city sewer system
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) announced today, December 5th, they have issued $36,400 in penalties of $1,000 or more during the third quart of 2022 (July through September). Included in the list of 8 individuals and businesses to have received a fine was Premier Packing, a fish processor located in Lynden.
It snowed in Whatcom County last Christmas. What about this year?
It’s a rare treat for the Pacific Northwest, but there’s a La Niña again this year.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
You think it’s expensive to live in Whatcom? Here’s what it takes just to get by
Living Wage Calculator shows what residents need to earn to support themselves.
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
Another storm’s on the way, with a chance of lowland snow and wind for Whatcom
Overnight snow or rain-snow mix could make roads slippery.
Comments / 0