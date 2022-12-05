ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company

Lynden fish processor fined for dumping fish skin and bones into city sewer system

LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) announced today, December 5th, they have issued $36,400 in penalties of $1,000 or more during the third quart of 2022 (July through September). Included in the list of 8 individuals and businesses to have received a fine was Premier Packing, a fish processor located in Lynden.
LYNDEN, WA
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE

