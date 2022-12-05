Read full article on original website
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Mark Holcomb departs Oak Grove to become head football coach at Bishop McGuinness
Kernersville, N.C. — Oak Grove head football coach Mark Holcomb is now the head football coach and Assistant AD at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. The news was shared to HSOT in a release by Villains AD Jeff Stoller. Holcomb opened Oak Grove in 2017 and the Grizzlies saw...
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring
Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
HAECO Invitaional high school basketball tournament returns!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season means its time to see some of Greensboro's top basketball teams in action in the HAECO Invitational Basketball tournament! This year's tournament features a new school, and new dates!. The tournament was founded as the Little 4 Invitational in 1976 and has always...
wschronicle.com
WS/FCS may consider middle school football
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
WXII 12
NASCAR legend Richard Petty donates equipment to Randleman High School
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR legend Richard Petty made an appearance in Randolph County on Thursday. Unusually, he's known as the "The King," but Randleman High School students may as well have called him Santa Claus. Petty brought with him a gift — a $25,000 donation of equipment and...
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
‘She got it’: Drum major at NC high school defies the norm, steps up to the job
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
triad-city-beat.com
Beloved Corner Farmers Market in GSO faces uphill battle against sudden health dept restrictions
Kathy Newsom is exhausted. For the last few months, she’s been working nonstop to help the dozens of vendors at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro make sense of new restrictions put in place by the Guilford County Health Department. First contact with the department at the end of...
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
