Burnt Orange Nation

No. 1 Texas defeats No. 16 Marquette 3-1 to advance to Elite Eight

For the 16th time in the last 17 years, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns will make an appearance in the Elite Eight following a 3-1 victory over the No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday at Gregory Gym in front of a raucous partisan crowd. The Longhorns hit .343 in...
AUSTIN, TX
rockmnation.com

Better Know Your Bowl Opponent: Wake Forest

It’s always tough to play football when you’re the smart-kid school of the conference and, like Stanford and Vanderbilt, Wake Forest is acutely aware of the limitations that brings, especially in a conference that tends to feature teams that aren’t as vigilant about that sort of thing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: Surprising transfer portal entrants include Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Alabama WRs, more

Once again, the NCAA Transfer Portal giveth, and it taketh, away. For the Texas Longhorns, it’s so far been a two-way street. But other programs across the Big 12 are especially feeling the effects of a the transfer portal era. Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter, entered his name into the portal yesterday, with the intention to spend his super senior season at a new program.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch No. 2 Texas meet No. 17 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic

The Texas Longhorns are in the Big Apple. As part of the Jimmy V Classic, No. 2 Texas will take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening to take on the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini. Texas basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Hoops falters at MSG

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns were one of the hottest teams in the country, coming off of a big win over No. 7 Creighton as they left the Lone Star State for the first time to participate in the Jimmy V Classic. However, the night wouldn’t turn out the way Chris Beard planned, as Texas dropped a 10-point second-half lead and fell to No. 17 Illinois. Where did it go wrong for Texas in the second half and what can Texas do to shore things up before conference play?
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas Year In Review

Well, 8-4 is about where I had Texas this year. But I had 8-4 because I didn't know what to think of the defense. While most of us expected somewhere in the 8-4 range, I think most of us believe we were one quarterback hit away from a potential playoff birth, so it's disappointing given that the defense showed out this year, far above expectations.
AUSTIN, TX
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring

Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

WS/FCS may consider middle school football

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC

