Where to find the Ability Shield item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want the Ability Shield item to take on powerful Five and Six-Star Tera Raids. Here is everything to know about the Ability Shield and where to find it. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of options to pass time when reaching the end-game....
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
Valorant gets free 2022 Recall event pass to end year: Rewards, dates
Valorant is celebrating yet another successful year with a free event pass for all players in 2022 Recall. Featuring some rewards paying homage to community memes and epic pro plays, here’s what’s on offer and how you can get it. It’s getting near the end of the year,...
Valorant star yay won’t fall off after Chamber nerf, says FNS
NRG in-game leader Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta has said that he expects Cloud9’s Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker to still be one of the best Valorant players in the world despite the recent nerf to Chamber. Chamber was once again heavily nerfed in Valorant’s 5.12 update as Riot...
Amnesia: The Bunker – Release window, trailer, gameplay & more
Amnesia: The Bunker is the next chapter in the survival horror series, but this game is set to radically shake up the formula. Here’s everything we know. While not as well known as horror franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and others, every game in the Amnesia series is a masterclass in tension-building and pure terror. The first Amnesia game, the Dark Descent is considered the scariest game of all time many and went on to inspire a new wave of first-person survival horror games.
Pokemon Go players gets an early holiday gift with incredible perfect Shiny
Pokemon Go player FleeceKing has had a particularly lucky encounter to kick off the Mythic Blade event that is part of the festive December season. The player says “Christmas came early” as they scored the rare catch. The holiday season has kicked off in Pokemon Go, and players...
Best Azumarill build for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids
Azumarill, while overlooked by many trainers on their journey, is one of the strongest Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet when it comes to taking on five and six-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to build it. Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s max Raids....
Overwatch 2 devs tease Brigitte and Cassidy reworks with new ultimate abilities
The Overwatch 2 team has revealed they finally have a new ultimate in the works for Brigitte and have also teased reworking Cassidy to give his kit more utility. Many Overwatch heroes had to be reworked for OW2, and while Cassidy and Brigitte received minor changes, the devs have much more planned for the DPS and support heroes.
Pokemon Go player scores rare bird with Daily Adventure Incense, but there’s a twist
A Pokemon Go player shares their successful encounter with a rare bird using their Daily Adventure Incense, but it isn’t the catch they were actually looking for. Pokemon Go players are constantly on the lookout for rare encounters. Whether this is a featured wild spawn for a current event or a rare, lucky find, these moments are often the height of excitement while playing the game.
