Read full article on original website
Related
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
Does New York State Have A Snowplow Driver Shortage?
If there is one thing that we do well in New York, it's dealing with the weather. Whether it's a massive snowstorm that dumps more than 6 feet of snow on Buffalo or a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane that hits New York City and Long Island and floods the entire area, we New Yorkers take handling our weather seriously.
New Laws Could Slow Down Traffic In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 this month, next month will usher in some new laws that could slow you down. Back in August of 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law two traffic laws that are meant to help keep New Yorkers safe on the roads.
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Is It Legal For New York Businesses To Charge This?
As more and more people head out to do some holiday shopping you might want to double-check your bills at the end of the day. The convenience of using a credit card while shopping could end up costing you more than you expect. Some businesses in New York are now adding a credit card fee surcharge to your bill to cover the increase that credit card companies have charged restaurants.
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
New Law In New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketer Calls
Don't you just hate it when your phone rings and you think it's a family member or friend, but it turns out to be a telemarketer? Even worse is when they call you multiple times a day, all day long. I ALWAYS block the number, but it seems like they have an endless supply of numbers because the next day they'll call back with a totally different and totally unblocked number. I get it, someone is feeding their family by doing this job, but take a hint. If you call me three times and never get a response, stop calling! But, enough of my soapbox speech. New York State has a new law that will help stop harassing calls.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Cash Payout For Those Over 18 In New York State
The big day is almost here! Christmas is coming in less than three weeks and even though the rush is on, you still have time to get things done and if everything goes your way this week, you may have plenty of cash for all of it!. As we get...
Can You Mute Gas Station TVs In New York?
Remember when a stop at the gas station used to be an additional “moment of silence?” A time to recollect yourself after a stressful day or before your big day at work?. Times have changed, my friend, but that doesn’t mean we have to continue to suffer.
Some Walmart Stores Could Be Closing In the Future in New York?
Retail stores are busy this time of year, as we are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. Christmas is two and a half weeks away, as people try and get as many items for presents as possible. Unfortunately, this time of year is also when we see an...
How Much Do You Have To Make In New York State To Be Middle Class?
As of 2021, about half of the population was considered to be middle class…but what does that even mean?. With the way the economy has been lately, it may feel like you’re way behind this year as compared to last year. And that may be true, with the way inflation has been lately.
Santa Claus Was Actually Born in New York State
We're almost through the first full week of December, so the holiday season is in full swing. It's a race against the clock to try and get all those Christmas presents in time before the 25th and if you have kids, then surely they have already written their list for Santa Claus.
Here Is How To Find Local Christmas Trees In Western New York
Now is the time many people in Western New York will head out and get a live Christmas tree for the holiday season. But where do you go? Well, Erie County is here to help. On Twitter, Erie County Executive Director Mark Poloncarz reminded everyone that the county has a website that lets you find local Christmas trees here in Western New York.
Taxes Are Set To Drop In Erie County
Taxes in New York State is always a major concern that impacts everyone and for years we have paid some of the highest taxes in the country. A recent announcement made by some local government officials that some of us in Western New York will start to see a nice decrease in the amount of money we continue to the government.
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
Josh Allen Pays HOW MUCH In New York State Taxes?
Apparently, quarterback Josh Allen is not only great for the Buffalo Bills football team, he is also good for the economy of the state of New York. As we get closer to the end of 2022, most of us will start looking for our W-2s and getting ready to file our tax returns over the next couple of months.
Best Local Shops In Western New York For Holiday Shopping
If you have to do some holiday shopping, you might as well shop local…right?. When you shop local, you are making a personal investment into your neighborhood and community. Nearly 70% of every transaction at a locally owned business will return to local activity, according to Rubicon. Since you...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0