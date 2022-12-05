Read full article on original website
KWQC
Graceful Boards & Tables
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -When you own a family-run hardware store but you are also talented when it comes to food including appetizing presentation, why not branch out to do that professionally, too?. Grace Merschman is now doing custom charcuterie and grazing tables via her business Graceful Boards & Tables which...
KWQC
Taco-loving woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana celebrated her 108th birthday with family, continuing to outlive all six of her siblings and her three sons. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” Christine Homan said. Homan was born on Dec. 4,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
KWQC
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
KWQC
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
KWQC
Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Republican candidate for Iowa House District 81 has won the race after another recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes.
KWQC
Three Island Paradise Hawaiian getaway with Erik Maitland
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Monica Love, Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, and KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist, Erik Maitland, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip to Hawaii from March 7-16, 2023. The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours, what is included (airfare, accommodations, and many meals), and the...
KWQC
What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chances of a white Christmas any given year is higher the farther north you live in the TV6 viewing area (make sense, right?). To be classified and go in the record books as a “white Christmas” there must...
KWQC
Illinois saw fourth lowest midterm turnout in past 40 years
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the 2022 Midterm Election results Monday. State officials said 4.1 million ballots were cast, even though Illinois has 8.1 million registered voters. ISBE noted that it was the fourth lowest turnout for a midterm election in the last 40 years.
KWQC
Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The search continues for a missing woman off South Maui who apparently suffered a shark bite while she was snorkeling with her husband. Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore, KHNL reported. The woman never...
KWQC
Rain moves in Thursday evening
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Thursday evening a rain system will spread in from the southwest. The rain could possibly begin mixed with some wet snowflakes or sleet north of. Highway 30 as it develops. The system will wind down Friday...
KWQC
Dense fog into Thursday morning; Rain and snow possible by Thursday night
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY MORNING FOR PATCHY DENSE FOG***. Wednesday night our skies will be clear to partly cloudy, but plenty of moisture and cooling temperatures will lead to another round of patchy dense fog across.
