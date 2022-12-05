ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Amy Grant gives health update on 1st red carpet since bike accident

By Carson Blackwelder
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3In8IF_0jYFh1xe00

Amy Grant was recognized at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday and gave fans an update on how she's doing after her bike accident this summer .

The "Baby, Baby" singer told Entertainment Tonight she feels "fantastic," adding, "It's been the quietest season of my life, this fall, and to get back up to speed and, within one week, ease into this experience here, it's been incredible."

Grant, 62, who attended the prestigious event alongside her longtime husband Vince Gill , 65, also opened up about what she learned from her traumatic experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xriW7_0jYFh1xe00
Paul Morigi/Getty Images - PHOTO: Honoree Amy Grant (R) and Vince Gill attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center, Dec. 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

"I think any time you have a head injury, there's an extravagance of emotion," she said, noting that her trick is to wiggle her toes so she doesn't launch into a "big ugly cry."

Grant continued, "But the beautiful side of that is you feel sensitized to everyone and everything, and I hope I don't lose all of that."

MORE: Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter Corrina sings tribute after mom's bike accident: Watch the video

The Christian pop singer said her Kennedy Center Honors recognition is "in a class all of its own."

"This honor feels like it's not a music honor as much as it is a cultural [honor], and it's just mind-blowing," she gushed. "I just feel like I'm on cloud nine...."

The event recognizes those who have made significant contributions to American culture through the arts. Other 2022 Kennedy Center honorees include George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and the band U2.

Grant was involved in a bicycle crash in Nashville, Tennessee, back in July when she hit a pothole and was thrown from the bike, hitting her head. The six-time Grammy winner, who was wearing a helmet at the time, sustained cuts and bruises as well as a concussion after being knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes, resulting in a brief hospitalization before she was sent home to continue her recovery.

Grant also rescheduled a series of concerts until 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Amy Grant’s Kids: Meet Her Four Grown Children

Amy Grant is an American singer known for her hit songs “Baby, Baby” and “I Will Remember You.”. She has a total of four grown children. Amy is married to musician Vince Gill. The songstress returned to the stage on Nov. 27, 2022, in her first performance...
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered In George Clooney Photos To Celebrate Him At Kennedy Center Honors

Julia Roberts pulled out all the stops to help honor her friend, George Clooney, at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4. The actress showed up to the event in a black Moschino dress that was covered in framed photos of George. The photos featured George from various points in his career. She completed the look with a black cardigan and her hair styled in loose waves.
People

George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
People

Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'

Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
GMA

GMA

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy