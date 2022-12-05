Read full article on original website
Related
Rams' Bobby Wagner touts Baker Mayfield's epic performance: 'There needs to be a lot of credit to him'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield's comeback victory for the Los Angeles Rams over the Las Vegas Raiders stunned even his veteran teammate, linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Big Blue View
Giants’ S Xavier McKinney expected to remain sidelined vs. Washington
Xavier McKinney, one of the four injured players the New York Giants were hoping to get back for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, will not play this week. Giants coach Brian Daboll said “I would say no’’ when asked on Wednesday if McKinney will play vs. Washington.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/14: McKinney, Barkley, Jones, Thibodeaux, more headlines
Are they a playoff team? They will show us over the next four games whether or not they deserve to be one. Beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday night in Landover, Md. they probably reach the NFC playoffs as a wild card team. Do that and one more victory in their final three games against the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles would get them to nine wins, which should be enough.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 15: What to expect when Washington has the ball
The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15. This game marks the second time in three weeks the two teams have played, and the second time in two games the Commanders have faced the Giants. Considering these two teams faced off just two weeks ago,...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/13: Playoff odds, Lawrence, Love, offensive woes, more headlines
By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent. The Giants knock Washington’s chance of reaching the playoffs all the way down to 28 percent with a victory.
Big Blue View
Barkley and Jones 2023
I have listened to all of the experts on the Kay show, and I think they are all idiots. They keep saying to give Jones a contract worth 20 to 25 million per for 2 years. Their nuts! This guy can't see anything down field. He is only worth a 1-year deal at 10 million. If he can find a taker for more than that let him go. With Barkley trade him to the San Diego for a draft pick and with Jones if he signs with somebody else, we will get a 3rd round pick for him in the 2024 draft and we will need it to fill the holes in this team.
Big Blue View
New York Giants Remain on Course for Playoffs Despite Back-to-back Defeats
The 2022 NFL season has seen somewhat of a resurgence from one of the league's most successful franchises, the New York Giants. Only four franchises - the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers - have won more Super Bowls than the MetLife Stadium outfit. But the Giants’ only trip to the postseason since the most recent time they lifted the Lombardi trophy a decade ago came in 2016, and it ended in the wildcard round.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/13: Underdogs again, Thomas, Lawrence, Ojulari
For the third straight week, the New York Giants (+4.5) will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs. The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders (-4.5) two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.
Big Blue View
Drafting a new QB ?
There has been a lot of talk ( and rightly so ) about whether the Giants will stick with DJ or draft his replacement. If drafting a new QB is the chosen path, how important is it that we get the first QB off the board?. Intuitively, it would seem...
Big Blue View
Poll: Will the Giants defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday?
Do you think the New York Giants will defeat the Washington Commanders this Sunday in their critical NFC East rematch?. Vote in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll to let us know. Results will be posted later in the week. The two teams tied, 20-20, at MetLife...
Big Blue View
NFL picks, predictions, Week 15: Does BBV staff think Giants will defeat Commanders?
Will the New York Giants upset the Washington Commanders on Sunday night to boost their hopes of reaching the NFC playoffs? Let’s see what your Big Blue View staff writers believe, along with the rest of our NFL moneyline picks for Week 15.,. Nick Falato. Washington had the luxury...
Big Blue View
Like it or not DJ is coming back...
I think the coaching staff like Jones and more than a little. Of course all this is speculation on my part but I listen to all the pressers and try to read between the lines. Dabes and Kafka have said many, many times that DJ is doing what they are asking him to do and he is doing it well. He is taking care of the ball and making smart decisions. He has teh arm talent and is a very good runner. It doesn't sound like coach speak to me.
Big Blue View
Did Anyone See Falato’s Video on Missed Opportunities?
I did, and then I watched the all 22. Daniel Jones played a very good game. His PFF score was a very strong 78 under ridiculously adverse conditions. The DJ haters complain that he doesn’t throw downfield. That he always checks down. Kafka and Daboll are getting killed for...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 15: 3 things the Giants need to do better to come away with a victory
If the New York Giants are going to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, giving their playoff aspirations a major boost, they are going to have to do several things better in Week 15 than they did in Week 13 — and over the past six games in general.
Big Blue View
Giants could use reinforcements vs. Washington — is the cavalry coming?
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that it is “too early to tell” if injured players Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams and Ben Bredeson will be able to return to action this week against the Washington Commanders. The Giants could, of course, use...
Big Blue View
Jordan Love in 2023?
Apparently, Jordan Love is ready to push to be a starter somewhere and willing to make the Packers choose him or Rodgers. this means there’s a good chance either Rodgers or Love are available in 2023. Rodgers would obviously be a dream with Daboll and Kafka, but costly. Love on the other hand would still be on his rookie deal if we trade for him.
Big Blue View
The present and future of the Giants’ secondary
In an otherwise disastrous season for the Denver Broncos, one source of comfort has been their excellent secondary. The Broncos lead the NFL in pass coverage according to Pro Football Focus with an outstanding 90.4 season grade to date. Three secondary members sport an elite coverage grade of 80 or higher, two more are above 70, and none are below 60.
Big Blue View
Do the Giants deserve to be a playoff team? That depends
The New York Giants probably over-achieved during their expectation-raising 6-1 start to the 2022-23 NFL season. They have probably under-achieved during a depressing 1-4-1 skid over their past six games. Right now, none of that matters any more. What matters is that they are in a position no one would...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Reviewing the Giants’ Week 14 loss to the Eagles
The New York Giants stumbled to an ugly 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. The loss itself wasn’t a surprise, but the manner in which the Giants played (badly) was certainly a surprise. The Giants were outmanned by the Eagles, but also suffered from game-breaking mistakes...
Big Blue View
BBV pick em week 15
135 - Rocky 6,. As per normal, check your scores, get your picks in and have a good week. And enjoy a cookie.
Comments / 0