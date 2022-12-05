ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants news, 12/14: McKinney, Barkley, Jones, Thibodeaux, more headlines

Are they a playoff team? They will show us over the next four games whether or not they deserve to be one. Beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday night in Landover, Md. they probably reach the NFC playoffs as a wild card team. Do that and one more victory in their final three games against the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles would get them to nine wins, which should be enough.
Giants news, 12/13: Playoff odds, Lawrence, Love, offensive woes, more headlines

By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent. The Giants knock Washington’s chance of reaching the playoffs all the way down to 28 percent with a victory.
Barkley and Jones 2023

I have listened to all of the experts on the Kay show, and I think they are all idiots. They keep saying to give Jones a contract worth 20 to 25 million per for 2 years. Their nuts! This guy can't see anything down field. He is only worth a 1-year deal at 10 million. If he can find a taker for more than that let him go. With Barkley trade him to the San Diego for a draft pick and with Jones if he signs with somebody else, we will get a 3rd round pick for him in the 2024 draft and we will need it to fill the holes in this team.
New York Giants Remain on Course for Playoffs Despite Back-to-back Defeats

The 2022 NFL season has seen somewhat of a resurgence from one of the league's most successful franchises, the New York Giants. Only four franchises - the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers - have won more Super Bowls than the MetLife Stadium outfit. But the Giants’ only trip to the postseason since the most recent time they lifted the Lombardi trophy a decade ago came in 2016, and it ended in the wildcard round.
Giants news, 12/13: Underdogs again, Thomas, Lawrence, Ojulari

For the third straight week, the New York Giants (+4.5) will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs. The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders (-4.5) two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.
Drafting a new QB ?

There has been a lot of talk ( and rightly so ) about whether the Giants will stick with DJ or draft his replacement. If drafting a new QB is the chosen path, how important is it that we get the first QB off the board?. Intuitively, it would seem...
Like it or not DJ is coming back...

I think the coaching staff like Jones and more than a little. Of course all this is speculation on my part but I listen to all the pressers and try to read between the lines. Dabes and Kafka have said many, many times that DJ is doing what they are asking him to do and he is doing it well. He is taking care of the ball and making smart decisions. He has teh arm talent and is a very good runner. It doesn't sound like coach speak to me.
Did Anyone See Falato’s Video on Missed Opportunities?

I did, and then I watched the all 22. Daniel Jones played a very good game. His PFF score was a very strong 78 under ridiculously adverse conditions. The DJ haters complain that he doesn’t throw downfield. That he always checks down. Kafka and Daboll are getting killed for...
Jordan Love in 2023?

Apparently, Jordan Love is ready to push to be a starter somewhere and willing to make the Packers choose him or Rodgers. this means there’s a good chance either Rodgers or Love are available in 2023. Rodgers would obviously be a dream with Daboll and Kafka, but costly. Love on the other hand would still be on his rookie deal if we trade for him.
The present and future of the Giants’ secondary

In an otherwise disastrous season for the Denver Broncos, one source of comfort has been their excellent secondary. The Broncos lead the NFL in pass coverage according to Pro Football Focus with an outstanding 90.4 season grade to date. Three secondary members sport an elite coverage grade of 80 or higher, two more are above 70, and none are below 60.
Do the Giants deserve to be a playoff team? That depends

The New York Giants probably over-achieved during their expectation-raising 6-1 start to the 2022-23 NFL season. They have probably under-achieved during a depressing 1-4-1 skid over their past six games. Right now, none of that matters any more. What matters is that they are in a position no one would...
BBV pick em week 15

135 - Rocky 6,. As per normal, check your scores, get your picks in and have a good week. And enjoy a cookie.

