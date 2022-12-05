Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Eagles 2022, Week 14: Everything you need to know
The 7-4-1 New York Giants host the team regarded as the best in the NFL this year, the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants are 7-point underdogs and +260 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with...
Big Blue View
To beat the Eagles, Giants will have to follow Commanders’ blueprint
With this being Eagles Week for the New York Giants, we turn to Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation for insight into the Eagles in this week’s ‘5 Questions’ segment. Ed: The way this season has gone for the Eagles and the amount...
Big Blue View
Film analysis: Giants’ Azeez Ojulari made his presence known in return
Azeez Ojulari played 49 snaps for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in in his return to action from a quad injury. Ojulari had not played since Week 4. Let’s see how the second-year edge defender fared. It did not take long for Ojluari to...
Big Blue View
A few quick thoughts
1) There is a real good chance that this year's version of the Eagles will win both games but wait until Next Year!. 2) The Scottish Hammer will do for now but assuming that he is innocent, I'd really like to see what Arazia could do. 3) Put Gates at...
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: OT Roy Mbaeteka signed to the practice squad
The New York Giants announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad. Giants fans likely remember Mbaeteka as the massive Nigerian tackle from the offseason and training camp program. He was originally signed as a part of the International Pathway Program after being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles Week 14: 4 things to know
The New York Giants, reeling in recent weeks after a surprisingly fast start to the season, could use something unexpected to give their playoff hopes a boost. Can they find it with an unlikely victory over the Philadelphia Eagles?. Let’s look at some of the things to know as we...
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors update: Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones admits concern about Beckham’s health
What is the latest on Odell Beckham Jr., the ballyhooed free agent wide receiver who visited with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week and was set to conclude a visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday?. Let’s get into it. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during...
Big Blue View
Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka expresses confidence in skill players
Whether or not the New York Giants, ultra-conservative on offense at times during recent weeks, have confidence in their offensive personnel has been a topic of debate this week. Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about that this week, even being pressed on whether he would consider taking over play-calling...
Big Blue View
Pro Bowl voting: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tops fan vote at running back
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads all running backs in Pro Bowl Games voting by fans. As of Wednesday at noon ET, Barkley had 122,295 votes. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (138,390) was the leading vote-getter overall. Barkley is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants Week 14 game against the Eagles
The 7-4-1 New York Giants will host their third NFC East foe in three weeks when the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles come to town in Week 14. The Eagles looked beatable after their stunning Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders and 17-16 scare against the Indianapolis Colts. But since then they’ve gotten back on track with a convincing win over the Packer and an absolute dismantling of the Tennessee Titans.
Big Blue View
Punt God, Anyone?
Https://www.nfl.com/news/former-bills-punter-matt-araiza-won-t-be-charged-in-alleged-gang-rape. Its become fairly evident lo these many weeks that Gillan is not the answer at punter. Since the Seahawks game he's been very consistently inconsistent. He's costed us dearly in terms of field position for 5 weeks in a row. So how about trading in a hammer for a god?
Big Blue View
What’s up with the New York Giants’ offense?
What is going on with the New York Giants’ offense?. As the Giants raced out to a surprising 6-1 start, perhaps over-inflating expectations for a team at the beginning of a new era with a rookie GM and head coach, the Giants’ offense was hardly a juggernaut. The...
Big Blue View
Wink Martindale on Xavier McKinney, Azeez Ojulari, Jalen Hurts, more
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been the focus of some media attention this week as he got the pins removed from his surgically repaired left hand. What inquiring minds want to know is whether or not the talented safety will play again this season. Giants defensive coordinator Wink...
Big Blue View
Do the Giants have a linebacker problem?
Off-ball linebacker is a difficult position to play in the modern NFL. The position used to be dominated by big, tough players whose job was primarily to stop the run and who sometimes went up against offensive lineman who weren’t much bigger than they were. In today’s passing-dominated NFL, though, agility is prized as much as toughness, because linebackers are sometimes tasked with rushing the passer and are often asked to cover running backs and tight ends.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 14: Giants move to No. 13 in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (14) The Giants had multiple chances to close out the Commanders on Sunday but had to settle for a tie after Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt fell well short of the uprights on the final play of overtime. Had New York’s defense made a final stand at the end of regulation, we’d be talking about the Giants rediscovering the spirit and resolve that defined the early portion of their season. Instead, this remains a team that, while still in playoff position, has just one win (against the lowly Texans) in the past six weeks. It doesn’t get any easier this week against the Eagles before a rematch with the Commanders in their building. Big Blue is about to reach a fork in the road of its season.
Big Blue View
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones believes coaches have confidence in the passing offense
The New York Giants want to be a run-first football team. Whether it’s with Saquon Barkley on a hand-off, a zone-read play, or a designed quarterback run, the Giants know their best chance at success comes from moving the ball on the ground. That might come as something of...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Xavier McKinney uncertain to return this season
Xavier McKinney, out since suffering a left hand injury while vacationing in Cabo during the bye week, got the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday, though, that he is uncertain whether McKinney will be able to play again this season. “I don’t want...
Big Blue View
What’s the worst loss in Giants’ history?
The New York Giants are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The 7-4-1 Giants could use an upset victory over the 11-1 Eagles, who are playing like runaway favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Here is a question to ponder as you gear up for Sunday’s game....
