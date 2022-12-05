Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leaker claims World’s Edge & Fragment are finally getting map changes
According to a new leak, World’s Edge and Storm Point are both set to receive some changes in Apex Legends, and Fragment also looks to be undergoing a long-awaited overhaul. Respawn Entertainment have given Apex Legends players five maps to play with now – Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, Storm Point, and Broken Moon – but the original two stand above the rest for some players.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone 2 as one of the “worst” battle royales ever
Dr Disrespect claims that Warzone 2 is among the “worst” battle royales he’s played, but he’s still diving into the Call of Duty BR alongside ZLaner. When it comes to battle royale games, you’ll be hard-pressed to find somebody with more experience than Dr Disrespect. The former Call of Duty map designer has played them all, everything from H1Z1 to PUBG, Realm Royale and Battlefield’s Firestorm.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends “bot” exposed for boosting levels in Arenas
Arenas isn’t the most popular game mode in Apex Legends, and it’s at the point where “bots” have been spotted running around in the mode to boost the level on their account. Arenas has been in Apex Legends for a while now, and the game mode...
dexerto.com
Best Chimera Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Chimera or Honey Badger in Modern Warfare 2 is an aggressive AR that’s designed for close to medium-range combat, but you’ll need a meta MW2 loadout if you want to dominate your foes. If you’re looking to rack up countless kills in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, it’s...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal “can’t wait” for Apex Legends Season 16 after pro playtest
Apex Legends pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed that he “can’t wait” for Season 16 after playtesting the upcoming content. Now the Wintertide Collection Event has passed in Apex Legends, the community has its eyes firmly set on Season 16. The major update is...
dexerto.com
How to play Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer Free Access
Infinity Ward is hosting a limited-time event, granting free access to Modern Warfare 2 6v6 and third-person mode gameplay. Modern Warfare 2 shattered expectations, beating Modern Warfare 3 to become the most lucrative launch in series history. The latest series entry surpassed $1 billion in sell-through revenue in only ten days.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm plans for quicker balance updates with Season 1 issues fixed
An Overwatch 2 developer publicly shared that Season 2 and beyond will have faster updates thanks to their hotfix function, which was previously broken, now working as intended. Waiting on balance updates for Overwatch 2 throughout Season 1 often frustrated many players, since the pacing of which devs released balance...
dexerto.com
Diablo Immortal Terror’s Tide expansion: Release date, locations, rewards & more
Diablo Immortal’s next expansion, Terror’s Tide, will see players transported to the island prison of Stormpoint. Here’s everything we know. While Diablo immortal got off to a shaky start, the mobile dungeon-crawling RPG has mostly recovered and is set to release its next major expansion with the Terror’s Tide update. This will see players travel to Stormpoint, a desolate island long used by Westmarch as a clandestine prison and home to the largest piece of the Worldstone shard seen in the game so far.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players losing hope over “pay-to-win” event trend
Pokemon Go players are losing hope in the game after Niantic released three pay-to-win events within the first three weeks of the Mythical Wishes season. With the launch of Pokemon Go’s Mythical Wishes season, fans were excited to check out what Niantic had in store for them. However, many...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect slams “horrific” Warzone 2 as he uninstalls after Season 1 Reloaded update
Dr Disrespect was left so furious by Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update that he uninstalled the “horrific” battle royale after just a few hours. When it comes to critics of Warzone 2, there might not be any harsher than Dr Disrespect. The YouTube streaming star was initially positive about the Call of Duty battle royale and said it had “great” potential for the future.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players are getting banned for talking about Andrew Tate
An Apex Legends player recently received a temporary suspension for calling out “Andrew Tate cringe” in the game’s text chat. Former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate became the subject of much scrutiny throughout the year due to his controversial, misogynistic opinions on women. In recent months, several social...
dexerto.com
Insane Modern Warfare 2 flash grenade bug flips your enemies upside down
In one of the more head-scratching Modern Warfare 2 bugs yet, flash grenades are now stronger than ever as the tactical equipment can flip your enemies on their heads. If you’ve jumped into Modern Warfare 2 at any point since its release, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered one bug or another. From game-breaking crashes to missing equipment, many are even claiming the devs at Infinity Ward should be “embarrassed” by the game’s state.
dexerto.com
Ukrainian Apex Legends pro forced to play ALGS from hospital due to power cuts
NAVI Apex Legends pro Oleksander ‘Sanya’ Bokuchava is going to play his EMEA ALGS matches from a hospital due to the power cuts in Ukraine. Apex Legends’ ALGS pits the best players from around the world against each other and allows them to compete for huge amounts of money.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big changes for Season 3
After just a week of diving into Overwatch 2’s second season, players are demanding more from the developers moving forward. Overwatch 2 Season 2 introduced a new Hero, map, game mode, and Battle Pass, yet some fans disapprove. Map pools returned to OW2, but the decision didn’t go over smoothly with a segment of community members.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fear another Bastion ban after potentially “game-breaking” bug
A new Overwatch 2 exploit can give Bastion a potentially “game-breaking” DPS buff and players are worried that the devs will disable him in ranked. Bastion’s time in Overwatch 2 was cut short early on in Season 1 after a bug resulted in his ultimate being able to fire off multiple artillery strikes. Now, he might be on the chopping block yet again.
dexerto.com
Simple Warzone 2 trick lets you glitch into Black Site for crazy money & streaks
Warzone 2 players have discovered an insane glitch that actually lets you break into Black Sites without a Key, giving you all the rewards without having to make any effort. Black Sites are a new addition to Warzone 2, adding an extra layer of gameplay for players looking for more than just constantly hunting kills throughout Al Mazrah.
dexerto.com
The Pokemon Company announces 2023 Standard Format TCG Rotation
Pokemon TCG players can now look at the upcoming 2023 rotation, which will help them transition into the Scarlet & Violet area of the competitive TCG scene, opening new opportunities for fresh strategy. In recent years, Pokemon TCG fans have battled it out with decks featuring V, VMAX, and VSTAR...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 writer reveals teasers for future hero hidden in new maps
Overwatch 2’s Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie is already teasing the next hero joining the roster and says that hints can be found on existing maps. Ramattra may be just a week old, but that isn’t stopping the Overwatch 2 devs from already sharing some interesting tidbits about the identity of the next hero.
dexerto.com
Fortnite reveals new MrBeast skin and $1 million ultimate survival challenge
MrBeast is coming to Fortnite in the form of a new skin, but he’s also bringing one of his trademark challenges to the game with him. Fortnite is known for its epic collaborations, which have included adding Spider-Man and his webslingers and Star Wars’ stormtroopers. Developer Epic Games...
dexerto.com
Twitch is working on a “less interruptive” way to serve ads to viewers
Streaming service Twitch is looking to revamp their ad program, introducing a bigger emphasis on Stream Display ads as a way to combat disruption issues and community backlash. Much discussion has been had this past year about Twitch’s push for the inclusion of ads during streams. The streaming service has...
Comments / 0