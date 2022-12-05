Read full article on original website
Board Meets
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday. Closed session will start at 8:30 a.m. and the Board will reconvene in open session at 10:00 a.m. Among agenda items is discussion and possible action regarding establishing a Special Projects Coordinator - Health Equity. The board will also hear a presentation from Caltrans concerning a $1.3 million beautification project on State Route 7 near the Calexico Gateway Area near the East Port of Entry. At 11:00 a.m. the board will conduct a Community Forum relating to the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act. The board meets in the County Administrative Building on Main Street in El Centro.
CHP Toy Drive
((CHP accepting new toy donations)....It is the California Highway Patrol Annual Toy Drive. If you want to contribute, you only have until Friday evening. You can take a new, unwrapped toy to the CHP office in Imperial, or you can drop them off at Walgreens in El Centro. Walgreens is located on the corner of Imperial Avenue and Main Street. The Toy Drive ends Friday to allow time to deliver the toys to their recipients.
IVC One Of The Best
(Independent Rankings have been released)....A Nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings has released their findings. The have ranked Imperial Valley College as one of the best community colleges in California. IVC was ranked sixth among California's 116 community colleges, based upon four data points., affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and salaries of former students after attending. Edsmart used data from the US Department of Education. Tyson Stevens said it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond. Stevens is the managing editor of Edsmart after release of its 2023 report on the Best Colleges and Universities in California. Stevens said their goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education.
An Extra Blanket May Be Needed
(The First Freeze Warning of the year to be issued)... It is being issued by the National Weather Service. The Freeze Warning will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday morning. Locally the coldest temperatures will be in the East County.. The overnight temperatures could threaten pets and plants and impact the homeless and those without adequate heating. Temperatures in Imperial County will remain below normal into the weekend.
Substitute Teacher Arrested
(Calexico Substitute Teacher arrested)....26 year old David Manuel Badilla was arrested Tuesday. He is accused of committing lewd acts with a minor multiple times. An investigation conducted by the Calexico Police Department determined Badilla engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a 16 year old student while he was employed as a Calexico Unified School District Substitute Teacher.. The District had called the Police. He was booked into County Jail on charges of suspicion of sending harmful matter to a child via electronic communication, soliciting a lewd act in public and sexual battery by restraint. The suspect reportedly has posted bail and has been released from custody.
Local Pitcher A Success
(Jake Sanchez plays for the Mexicali Aguilas)....Sanchez is from Brawley. As of this week, Sanchez became the second best pitcher in saves in the Mexican Pacific League. He took sole possession of second place with a save this week over the Tomateros de Culiacan. Mexicali won the game 3-2. Sanches reached a career high of 85 saves. Sanchez has one more save than David Cardenas, but he has a ways to go before he reaches Isidro Marquez who leads the league with 134 saves.
