Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!
The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
San Angelo’s Christmas Celebration Gets Into High Gear Saturday
Christmas At Old Fort Concho, The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Lights of Christmas Parade and The Tour of Lights all take place this Saturday, December 3rd!. Something I have always loved about San Angelo is the way we get our Christmas Celebration underway with numerous Christmas Season Celebrations on the same day and this year that day is This Saturday, December 3rd!!
A Holiday Idea For San Angelo, Don’t Overlook The Hot Chocolate
It is no secret. I am a hot chocolate fanatic. Sure, I love great coffee. I will indulge in a tasty tea. Yet, for me, there is nothing like hot chocolate especially this time of year. This weekend with all the parades and other holiday events, nothing goes better with all of the festivities, than hot chocolate.
Holiday Treasures Meet The Arts in Paintbrush Alley Saturday
San Angelo is often called the "Oasis of West Texas". Our incredible city is a city full of culture and the arts thriving in the middle of dusty backroads and wide-open empty places. Nowhere is the vibrant art of San Angelo more visible than in our own Paintbrush Alley. Here...
Why San Angelo Seafood Lovers Will be Fine Without Red Lobster
I am always sad to see a restaurant close for good. I think of the employees who are thrown out of work right before the holidays. Such is the case with San Angelo's Red Lobster Restaurant. The company said this in a statement:. "After more than 38 years of being...
It’s Beginning to Look Like A San Angelo Craigslist Christmas
Who says you need a big budget to find the perfect Christmas gift? Craigslist has been matching people with just the right items for years. Here are some incredible free items available now on Craigslist near San Angelo. Better hurry, these items won't last long. 1) Jeremy The Show Chicken:...
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards
The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
Why You Need A Real Christmas Tree And Where To Find The Best
Every year in the US, an average of 20-25 million real Christmas trees are sold. Nationally, the real Christmas tree industry employs about 100-thousand people. There are Christmas tree farms in all 50 states. One of the biggest Christmas tree farms in Texas is the Elgin Christmas tree Farm in...
Why “Brown Friday/Weekend” Is Busiest For Plumbers
We all know the day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday. Before online shopping, it was the busiest shopping day of the year, which was supposed to elevate businesses out of the "red" and into the "black". In other words, it was the day of the year when companies broke even and began to make a profit.
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Walmart CEO Warns: San Angelo Shoplifters Causing Us All To Pay
The CEO of Walmart is sending out a warning about higher prices and store closings. Doug McMillon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that shoplifting at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide is at historic high rates. Here in San Angelo, we're not immune to this trend. Back in October, a San...
The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!
The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
Can You Legally Own A Rooster in San Angelo?
Roosters can be annoying. No doubt they crow loudly at the crack of dawn. Some people really like the sound of a growing rooster. Others not so much. Roosters can also be aggressive. I remember turning my back on my grandma's rooster when I entered her pen to get the eggs one day as a child.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Where Our San Angelo Vetarans Can Get Veterans Day Specials
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th. It is a federal holiday that honors all veterans of the armed services. Anyone who served or is still serving, whether it was in peacetime or times of war s honored on this day. All six branches of the military are included: Army, Marine...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
What Are The Most Common Last Names in Tom Green County?
Having a common last night can be a good thing or a bad thing. It can be a bad thing when FBI agents show up with a subpoena for someone with your exact name, but it's not you. Since FBI agents hear the "that's not me" excuse all the time, you can imagine how hard it was for me to prove I was not the one who needed to be in handcuffs.
Can You Legally Warm Up Your Car Unattended in San Angelo?
The first frosty morning of the season has arrived in San Angelo. To me, cold mornings always seem quieter. Maybe it's because the birds don't seem to be quite as noisy when it's cold. For many, nothing is worse than getting into a cold car and driving to work. As...
Pickup Fire Closes U.S. 67…What To Do If YOUR Vehicle Catches Fire
It had to be a bad day for someone. A white pickup truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence on US67 Thursday at 4:40 pm. The Tom Green Sheriff's Department reports that the driver observed smoke under the hood and pulled to the shoulder. Fortunately, the driver was...
98.7 Kiss FM
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987kissfmsanangelo.com
Comments / 0