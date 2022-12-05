ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

uhd.edu

Get Creative! Staff Council Holiday Decorating Contest Dec. 20

The Holiday Season is on and so is Staff Council's Holiday Decorating Contest!. This year's creative decorations will be judged in the following categories:. The deadline to decorate is noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Winners will be announced in an upcoming edition of UHD News.
HOUSTON, TX
uhd.edu

Criminal Justice Students Host a Conversation with Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia

The College of Public Service rightfully prides itself on providing its students with community connections to advance their experiential learning opportunities. Recently, the College hosted Adrian Garcia, Commissioner for Harris County Precinct 2, for a conversation with students in Dr. Fei Yang’s undergraduate course, Research Methods in Criminal Justice (CJ3300).
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Jennifer Williams elected 2023 Fort Bend County Fair President

The Fort Bend County Fair Association has elected Jennifer Williams as the 2023 Fair President. A lifelong resident of Fort Bend County and a 22-year resident of Missouri City, Williams began volunteering with the fair's Sponsorship Committee as a high school student in 1996, according to a news release. She...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
RICHMOND, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary

HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

