The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
uhd.edu
Get Creative! Staff Council Holiday Decorating Contest Dec. 20
The Holiday Season is on and so is Staff Council's Holiday Decorating Contest!. This year's creative decorations will be judged in the following categories:. The deadline to decorate is noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Winners will be announced in an upcoming edition of UHD News.
uhd.edu
Criminal Justice Students Host a Conversation with Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia
The College of Public Service rightfully prides itself on providing its students with community connections to advance their experiential learning opportunities. Recently, the College hosted Adrian Garcia, Commissioner for Harris County Precinct 2, for a conversation with students in Dr. Fei Yang’s undergraduate course, Research Methods in Criminal Justice (CJ3300).
Fort Bend Star
Jennifer Williams elected 2023 Fort Bend County Fair President
The Fort Bend County Fair Association has elected Jennifer Williams as the 2023 Fair President. A lifelong resident of Fort Bend County and a 22-year resident of Missouri City, Williams began volunteering with the fair's Sponsorship Committee as a high school student in 1996, according to a news release. She...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
Texas City Texas Mayor Dedrick JohnsonPhoto byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970. Thanksgiving feast for the community with food insecurity. A community with food insecurity had their Thanksgiving made a little easier with a meal.
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Wharton ISD fires aide after investigating claims that she hurt students with special needs
The mom of one student is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
fox26houston.com
Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary
HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
mocomotive.com
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of…
Search continues for Texas student who went missing at Canyon Lake
The family said the student went camping with friends.
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
Click2Houston.com
Report shows aging Houston water plants require multimillion-dollar upgrades, replacements
HOUSTON – The water purification plant that lost power, forcing a citywide boil order, requires multimillion-dollar upgrades and replacements due to poor conditions, according to an engineering report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates. The East Water Purification Plant (EWPP) operates three plants serving roughly two million customers in the...
fox26houston.com
Houston native Brittney Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap, former coach reacts
HOUSTON - Brittney Griner is heading home to American soil after a one-for-one prisoner-swap deal with Russia. The reactions are pouring in from people across the country including her loved ones here in her hometown of Houston. "I never lost hope and I would try to try just to send...
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
KIII TV3
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
