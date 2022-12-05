ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

orangeobserver.com

Ocoee High School announces new head baseball coach

Andrea Mujica is a staff writer for the West Orange Times & Observer, the Southwest Orange Observer and OrangeObserver.com. She covers sports, news and features. She holds both a bachelor's degree in journalism and an MBA from the University of Central Florida....
OCOEE, FL
Scorebook Live

Three Central Florida teams surge to state title games

APOPKA, Fla. – Six Central Florida schools went to battle last Friday, and three survived. Now, it’s on to the state finals. In one of the more exciting finishes by area schools in recent memory, Cocoa, Daytona Beach Mainland and Apopka all won state semifinal games in their respective ...
APOPKA, FL
floridahsfootball.com

Cocoa slips by Bradford in wild Class 2S State Semifinal

STARKE, Fla. – The Bradford Tornadoes were playing in the first state semifinal game since 2017 and looking for their first appearance in a state championship game since 1985. On the opposite side of the field coming in from three hours away from the other side of the state...
COCOA, FL
Bay News 9

Universal Orlando opening ‘Minions’ attraction summer 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s official: Universal Orlando is getting ready to unleash more minions with a new interactive attraction inspired by the “Minions” films. New "Minions" attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida. Villain-Con Minion Blast will open summer 2023. The interactive attraction will have visitors competing...
ORLANDO, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more

Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting teenage girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to police, an Orlando youth mentor has been arrested after a teenage girl accused him of molesting her in late November. Orlando Police arrested DeMarcus Womack, 31, on Tuesday night. According to an emergency arrest warrant, Womack is accused of meeting up with a 17-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
PORT ORANGE, FL
bungalower

Jam Hot Chicken is celebrating one year of chicken slinging this weekend

Jam Hot Chicken (Facebook | Website) is celebrating its 1-year anniversary in Winter Park in the former Sausage Shack in Hannibal Square at 400 W. New England Avenue [GMap]. The chicken window is known for its tasty take on Nashville and LA-inspired hot chicken sandwiches and in recognition of their anniversary, they will host a community celebration with live music by DJ and beatbox master, Rubox (Instagram), starting at 3:30 p.m. Jay Wonder (Instagram), who you may know from an NPR “Tiny Desk” performance, will take the mic at 5:30/6 p.m.
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Deadly crash blocks lanes at busy Ocoee intersection

OCOEE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ocoee police are investigating a deadly crash at State Roads 429 and 50. Two lanes were opened eastbound on West Colonial Drive as of 7:30 p.m., Ocoee police said in an update. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
OCOEE, FL

