All-Seminole Athletic Conference Football Teams announced
OVIEDO, FLORIDA – Five Seminole County football teams made the state playoffs this year, thanks to a smorgasbord of talent in all three phases of the game. That depth also produced an ultra-talented 2022 All-Seminole Athletic Conference Team, picked by coaches from the county’s eight public ...
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee High School announces new head baseball coach
Andrea Mujica is a staff writer for the West Orange Times & Observer, the Southwest Orange Observer and OrangeObserver.com. She covers sports, news and features. She holds both a bachelor's degree in journalism and an MBA from the University of Central Florida....
Three Central Florida teams surge to state title games
APOPKA, Fla. – Six Central Florida schools went to battle last Friday, and three survived. Now, it’s on to the state finals. In one of the more exciting finishes by area schools in recent memory, Cocoa, Daytona Beach Mainland and Apopka all won state semifinal games in their respective ...
floridahsfootball.com
Cocoa slips by Bradford in wild Class 2S State Semifinal
STARKE, Fla. – The Bradford Tornadoes were playing in the first state semifinal game since 2017 and looking for their first appearance in a state championship game since 1985. On the opposite side of the field coming in from three hours away from the other side of the state...
How Can I Play Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando?
The host venue for the PNC Championship has the feel of a private club, but it's refreshingly straightforward to play there
Autoweek.com
How a Meeting at the Streamline Hotel in 1947 Led to the Birth of NASCAR
It took NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. about a decade to move from spectator to race promoter on the highway/beach course to founder of a major sanctioning body. France worked for guaranteed purses, introduced safety and rescue innovations, and urged rival groups to adopt uniform officiating. His efforts led to...
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
Bay News 9
Universal Orlando opening ‘Minions’ attraction summer 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s official: Universal Orlando is getting ready to unleash more minions with a new interactive attraction inspired by the “Minions” films. New "Minions" attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida. Villain-Con Minion Blast will open summer 2023. The interactive attraction will have visitors competing...
scottjosephorlando.com
Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more
Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
Bay News 9
‘Mysterious’ beach debris believed to be 19th century ship at Daytona Beach Shores
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deep beneath the sand, below Daytona Beach Shores, an object was kept secret for years. Archaeologists believe the debris to be that of a wooden cargo ship from the 1800s that was uncovered when Hurricane Nicole removed a massive amount of sand from the beach.
Locally Owned and Operated Bar and Grill to Open in Merritt Island
“It will be all kinds of food, with a focus on fast food—a mix and match of Indian and American food,” Co-Owner Chetankumar Patel tells What Now Orlando.
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
Bay News 9
Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting teenage girl
ORLANDO, Fla. — According to police, an Orlando youth mentor has been arrested after a teenage girl accused him of molesting her in late November. Orlando Police arrested DeMarcus Womack, 31, on Tuesday night. According to an emergency arrest warrant, Womack is accused of meeting up with a 17-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
wmfe.org
Central Florida drivers can expect road closures as work on Brightline expansion continues
Drivers can expect more road closures and should remain alert to high speed trains in Central Florida as a rail expansion project continues in the area. Brightline’s high-speed rail expansion project connecting Orlando and West Palm Beach is 86 percent complete. As workers put the finishing touches on the...
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Bay News 9
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
bungalower
Jam Hot Chicken is celebrating one year of chicken slinging this weekend
Jam Hot Chicken (Facebook | Website) is celebrating its 1-year anniversary in Winter Park in the former Sausage Shack in Hannibal Square at 400 W. New England Avenue [GMap]. The chicken window is known for its tasty take on Nashville and LA-inspired hot chicken sandwiches and in recognition of their anniversary, they will host a community celebration with live music by DJ and beatbox master, Rubox (Instagram), starting at 3:30 p.m. Jay Wonder (Instagram), who you may know from an NPR “Tiny Desk” performance, will take the mic at 5:30/6 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
WESH
Deadly crash blocks lanes at busy Ocoee intersection
OCOEE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ocoee police are investigating a deadly crash at State Roads 429 and 50. Two lanes were opened eastbound on West Colonial Drive as of 7:30 p.m., Ocoee police said in an update. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
