Kempner, TX

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

School district gives financial ratings update

The Lampasas Independent School District Board of Trustees received reports on the financial audit for 2021-2022, and held a public hearing Monday for the state’s financial accountability ratings. The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, known by the FIRST acronym, shows the school district is in good standing. The total revenue reported in the audit was $46,472,203, while total…
LAMPASAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mart may become water source for arsenic-stricken systems

Arsenic levels in water that exceed government standards, and possibly endanger health, have come under assault from locals. The Brazos River Authority, McLennan County and multiple water supply companies are pursuing a solution, and several options rest on the table. Past discussions focused on using treated Lake Waco water to...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Randy Mann to step back into the role of UMHB athletic director

BELTON, Texas — UMHB will have a new athletic director in the 2023-24 school year, in a "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss," moment. Tuesday, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced former AD Randy Mann will transition back in to the role at the end of the Spring 2023 semester, when current AD Mickey Kerr plans to move to Arizona for family reasons.
BELTON, TX
wilcosun.com

Jarrell ISD’s historic 1916 Building torn down

Building not stable enough for planned renovations, district says. Jarrell ISD’s 1916 Building, which was slated for upcoming remodeling, has been disassembled after engineers said it was not structurally sound enough to renovate as previously planned. The district will now build an identical building in its place, JISD Communications Director Nick Spinetto said. The building was taken down during Thanksgiving week. “Once renovations started, construction…
KCEN

Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A

KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Clinic collects toy donations

Dr. Craig Benton of Benton Chiropractic Clinic recently offered his 23rd annual toy drive to benefit the Lampasas Fire Department. On Nov. 29, he swapped a chiropractic adjustment for a toy donation. On hand to collect the toys for distribution to children in the Lampasas area were Alex Guzman, at left, shown with Benton in center, and Jim Matchen, representing the fire department.
LAMPASAS, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative

Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Killeen City Council discusses Proposition A

KILLEEN, Texas — CLICK HERE to watch the City Council meeting live. The Killeen City Council is once again discussing Prop A after a two-week pause. In their previous meeting regarding the marijuana related ordinance, there was a lot of confusion regarding how the ordinance could be enforced, how law enforcement can do their job without using probable cause and other issues.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Major Belton traffic signal repaired

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said on Thursday, December 8 that the traffic signals are operating normally. TxDOT was recently performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. The signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) were operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor were working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
TEMPLE, TX

