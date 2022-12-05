Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
School district gives financial ratings update
The Lampasas Independent School District Board of Trustees received reports on the financial audit for 2021-2022, and held a public hearing Monday for the state’s financial accountability ratings. The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, known by the FIRST acronym, shows the school district is in good standing. The total revenue reported in the audit was $46,472,203, while total…
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
KWTX
Retired attorneys appointed as weekend jail magistrates in McLennan County at a cost of $90K to taxpayers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County officials on Tuesday appointed three retired attorneys to serve as weekend jail magistrates, a duty historically performed on a rotating basis by the county’s justices of the peace. The decision to appoint the lawyers instead of relying on the justices of the peace...
City of Killeen asking for the public's input on Emergency Operations Plan
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents have a chance to have their voices heard through the month of December, as the city is holding a public survey about its Emergency Operations Plan. The Plan (EOP), is an all-hazards plan that is meant plan for and coordinate different roles and responsibilities...
WacoTrib.com
Mart may become water source for arsenic-stricken systems
Arsenic levels in water that exceed government standards, and possibly endanger health, have come under assault from locals. The Brazos River Authority, McLennan County and multiple water supply companies are pursuing a solution, and several options rest on the table. Past discussions focused on using treated Lake Waco water to...
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
Randy Mann to step back into the role of UMHB athletic director
BELTON, Texas — UMHB will have a new athletic director in the 2023-24 school year, in a "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss," moment. Tuesday, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced former AD Randy Mann will transition back in to the role at the end of the Spring 2023 semester, when current AD Mickey Kerr plans to move to Arizona for family reasons.
wilcosun.com
Jarrell ISD’s historic 1916 Building torn down
Building not stable enough for planned renovations, district says. Jarrell ISD’s 1916 Building, which was slated for upcoming remodeling, has been disassembled after engineers said it was not structurally sound enough to renovate as previously planned. The district will now build an identical building in its place, JISD Communications Director Nick Spinetto said. The building was taken down during Thanksgiving week. “Once renovations started, construction…
Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A
KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Clinic collects toy donations
Dr. Craig Benton of Benton Chiropractic Clinic recently offered his 23rd annual toy drive to benefit the Lampasas Fire Department. On Nov. 29, he swapped a chiropractic adjustment for a toy donation. On hand to collect the toys for distribution to children in the Lampasas area were Alex Guzman, at left, shown with Benton in center, and Jim Matchen, representing the fire department.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative
Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
Six students in Temple High School Theatre Arts program earn superior rating at Texas Thespian Contest
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School Theatre Arts students received superior ratings while competing in the Texas Thespian Contest last month in Grapevine. Superior is the highest rating a student can receive and one they must get in order to qualify for national competition. The six students and the...
Williamson County settles lawsuit filed by woman who claimed assault by former deputy
The lawsuit stems back to an incident on Sept. 21, 2019, when former WilCo deputy Lorenzo Hernandez responded to the apartment of the victim where her boyfriend was reportedly assaulting her.
Killeen City Council discusses Proposition A
KILLEEN, Texas — CLICK HERE to watch the City Council meeting live. The Killeen City Council is once again discussing Prop A after a two-week pause. In their previous meeting regarding the marijuana related ordinance, there was a lot of confusion regarding how the ordinance could be enforced, how law enforcement can do their job without using probable cause and other issues.
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal repaired
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said on Thursday, December 8 that the traffic signals are operating normally. TxDOT was recently performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. The signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) were operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor were working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.
Local residents still pushing for promised stoplight at dangerous Lorena intersection
LORENA, Texas — A Central Texas intersection, widely considered dangerous, was supposed to have stoplights installed by the end of the year. However, so far it has been left untouched by repair crews. The intersection in question is just south of Waco between Old Lorena and Chapel roads. There's...
Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
