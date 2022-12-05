ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

dannyxyz123
3d ago

Just remember this... you can vote yourself into "democratic" socialism, but once you get it, and everything comes crashing down (it will), you can't vote yourself back out of it, that won't be allowed.

Harold Bass
2d ago

I am a republican but George w Bush was a joke.we went to Iraq because of George Bush's daddy, you will never believe it, but George Bush had a lot to do with destroying the towers to get the people to back him up to go after his daddy's enemy saddam Hussain,

Gwen
2d ago

These Democrat Socialists are free to meet, but the protests should result in incarceration and/or expulsion from Purdue University.

