Read full article on original website
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Courthouse square filled with Christmas lights
Mayor TJ Monroe flips the switch to turn on the decorative holiday lighting that surrounds the downtown area. The lighting ceremony officially initiates the Christmas season in Lampasas, and it was followed by the Holidazzle Lighted Parade last Saturday.
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Clinic collects toy donations
Dr. Craig Benton of Benton Chiropractic Clinic recently offered his 23rd annual toy drive to benefit the Lampasas Fire Department. On Nov. 29, he swapped a chiropractic adjustment for a toy donation. On hand to collect the toys for distribution to children in the Lampasas area were Alex Guzman, at left, shown with Benton in center, and Jim Matchen, representing the fire department.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Food pantry offers next distribution on Dec. 16
St. Mary Catholic Church’s Food Pantry Ministry will hold its next drive-through food distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church parking lot, 701 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas. All in need are welcome. Food pantry spokeswoman Beth James offered special thanks this month to Kline Whitis Elementary School and Lampasas Middle School for holding food drives to fill the pantry shelves this…
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal repaired
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said on Thursday, December 8 that the traffic signals are operating normally. TxDOT was recently performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. The signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) were operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor were working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.
fox44news.com
Fire damages Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
Killeen (FOX 44) — A fire outside of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night is leaving city officials and the community to pick up the pieces. Firefighters think the flames started in one of the seven portable toilets behind the building. Calls came into the fire department...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Clifford from P.A.W.S.
Clifford is a loveable, gentle giant who came in as a stray. He's 1 to 2 years old and is likely a Great Pyrenees mix. P.A.W.S. is hosting Pet Pictures with Santa on Sunday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Best Little Plaza in Texas on E. Main Street in Pflugerville.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
CHRISTMAS TREE CONTEST RESULTS
Lampasas County Museum has released the names of winners in its Decorated Tree Contest. The trees will remain on display at the museum until Dec. 17. Adult division: First: Arnold Street Ladies Bible Study Second: Lampasas Public Library Third: Vision Lampasas. Children’s division: First: Taylor Creek Elementary School Second: Learning Steady Academy Third: Kline Whitis Elementary School.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Santa makes appearance in Killeen
Children in the Killeen area had an opportunty to visit last week with Santa Claus at the AdventHealth Central Texas tree lighting ceremony.
Williamson County puts around 60 boxes of Narcan in county buildings
Jarosek said the number of overdoses in the county has increased by 8% from 2021 to 2022, but a more drastic jump of 20% happened from 2020 to 2021.
Perfect Pet: Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home
TEMPLE, Texas — A resident at the Temple Animal Services shelter is looking for a special gift this holiday season, a family. Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home, and she could be the perfect pet for you. Temple Public Relations Specialist Allison O'Connor introduced Roxy...
fox44news.com
Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
KWTX
Man charged in carjacking of elderly woman at Killeen park
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tommy Dyneil Black III, 34, is charged with robbery of an individual and evading arrest in the Dec. 6, 2022, carjacking of a 64-year-old woman at Lions Club Park in Killeen. Police were dispatched to the park, located at 1700 E Stan Schlueter Loop, at approximately...
Boil Water Notice Lifted for Properties on White Rock Drive in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure why, but it seems like we've seen a lot more boil water notices in Central Texas. I'm relieved to tell you that a recent order has been lifted. WHY IS THERE SO MANY BOILING NOTICE IN CENTRAL TEXAS?. Every time I turn...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
KWTX
Broken traffic lights at busy thruway in Belton continue to cause rush-hour delays as drivers anticipate repairs
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A busy intersection in Belton has gotten busier for about a week as congestion continues to back up after a crash damaged the signal controller cabinet and wiring underground. “It’s pretty extensive, and that’s why TxDOT’s contractor is working as quickly as possible to perform those...
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
fox44news.com
Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
City of Killeen asking for the public's input on Emergency Operations Plan
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents have a chance to have their voices heard through the month of December, as the city is holding a public survey about its Emergency Operations Plan. The Plan (EOP), is an all-hazards plan that is meant plan for and coordinate different roles and responsibilities...
Comments / 0