Shorter days affect the mood of millions of Americans – tips on how to avoid the winter blues

Read full article on original website
Related
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
cohaitungchi.com
Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking
It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40
Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can throw off your whole day. Luckily, there are solutions—but in order to find the right solution, you have to first get down to the root of the issue, and that can be difficult in itself.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
Medical News Today
How to treat insomnia
Several treatment options may help insomnia, from natural remedies and lifestyle strategies to prescription and over-the-counter medications. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. It affects a person’s ability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or get good quality sleep. It may be acute, only occurring a few nights, or chronic, occurring.
Medical News Today
What to know about alcoholic dementia
Dementia is an umbrella term for a variety of conditions that affect a person’s processing skills and memory. There are a variety of different types, including Alzheimer’s as well as dementia related to alcohol use. Alcohol-related dementia can occur in people who misuse alcohol. There are two main...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Tips For Falling Asleep When You Have Anxiety
If you deal with anxiety, you know that trouble falling or staying asleep can be a side effect. When you don't get enough sleep, it can impact your health.
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
psychologytoday.com
Why We All Should Get Screened for Anxiety
The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently released a recommendation that all adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety. 40% of women and 26% of men will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Increased anxiety screening should destigmatize mental health and improve research, funding, and accessibility to...
How To Tell If Your Shortness Of Breath Is From Anxiety So You Can Stop Panic-Spiraling
It's been a stressful couple of years (understatement of the century), and many of us, myself included, are struggling with anxiety more than ever. Last year, I sent myself into a tizzy over a slew of mysterious rashes that kept popping up all over my body. My anxiety got so severe that I had trouble breathing and needed to call 911 — it was hard to tell whether I was having a panic attack or going into anaphylactic shock. Luckily, everything was fine, but it was terrifying at the time. It turned out to be a good reminder that if I'm experiencing shortness of breath, sometimes it might be just my body's response to stress levels. It did make me wonder, though, how to tell if shortness of breath is from anxiety — or something more serious.
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
CNET
This Dietary Supplement is Making its Rounds as a Sleep Aid. Here's How it Works
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real. The CDC says 70 million Americans live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help promote better rest, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after and people claim sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
psychologytoday.com
How Anxiety and Fatigue Can Have Us ‘Walking in Circles’
Anxiety can be exhausting, which can then impact willpower, control, and decision-making capabilities. Anxiety is associated with insomnia, and sleep deprivation only intensifies the fatigue bred by anxiety. A healthy lifestyle—Mediterranean or equivalent diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep—can help with anxiety and fatigue. Being anxious makes you...
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
Does Working Out Before Bed Ruin Your Sleep?
Find out the potential impacts of engaging in exercise before bed — and how you can minimize those side effects.
How Does Depression Affect Aging?
Mental and physical health are related, and what happens in the mind can radically impact the rest of the body. This is how depression can affect aging.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
Comments / 0