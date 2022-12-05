Building not stable enough for planned renovations, district says. Jarrell ISD’s 1916 Building, which was slated for upcoming remodeling, has been disassembled after engineers said it was not structurally sound enough to renovate as previously planned. The district will now build an identical building in its place, JISD Communications Director Nick Spinetto said. The building was taken down during Thanksgiving week. “Once renovations started, construction…

