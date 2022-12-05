ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Girls’ basketball dominates Taylor to continue its winning ways

The Lady Badgers hosted the Taylor Lady Ducks for the first home game in awhile, and they did not disappoint the home crowd. The girls were dominant, winning 79-28. Brooke White led Lampasas in scoring with 21 points. Two others – Payton Tatum and Jamie Ball – had 17 points and 15 points, respectively. “We played well,” head coach Mark Myers said. “Our offensive execution was very precise and…
TAYLOR, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Teachers of the month honored

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Clay Phillips of Lampasas was at Taylor Creek Elementary recently to recognize several of its teachers. He is shown with Kasey Borland, left, the teacher of the month for November, and Lori Gardner, paraprofessional of the month. Principal Shona Moore expressed her appreciation for Texas Farm Bureau in honoring the staff members.
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

School district gives financial ratings update

The Lampasas Independent School District Board of Trustees received reports on the financial audit for 2021-2022, and held a public hearing Monday for the state’s financial accountability ratings. The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, known by the FIRST acronym, shows the school district is in good standing. The total revenue reported in the audit was $46,472,203, while total…
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - One woman is dead following a rollover crash in Gatesville Tuesday evening. Texas DPS Troopers responded at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 5 to a vehicle rollover on FM 1829, almost 10 miles of Gatesville where a 2003 Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on FM 1829. According to...
GATESVILLE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination

On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Food pantry offers next distribution on Dec. 16

St. Mary Catholic Church’s Food Pantry Ministry will hold its next drive-through food distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church parking lot, 701 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas. All in need are welcome. Food pantry spokeswoman Beth James offered special thanks this month to Kline Whitis Elementary School and Lampasas Middle School for holding food drives to fill the pantry shelves this…
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

Woman killed while crossing the road

Killeen (FOX 44) — A 23-year-old woman died after getting hit by a car while crossing a road Monday night in Killeen. Tatiana Monae Mathis died from her injuries Tuesday and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey. Killeen Police officers say Mathis was crossing in...
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

CHRISTMAS TREE CONTEST RESULTS

Lampasas County Museum has released the names of winners in its Decorated Tree Contest. The trees will remain on display at the museum until Dec. 17. Adult division: First: Arnold Street Ladies Bible Study Second: Lampasas Public Library Third: Vision Lampasas. Children’s division: First: Taylor Creek Elementary School Second: Learning Steady Academy Third: Kline Whitis Elementary School.
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
HAMILTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Courthouse square filled with Christmas lights

Mayor TJ Monroe flips the switch to turn on the decorative holiday lighting that surrounds the downtown area. The lighting ceremony officially initiates the Christmas season in Lampasas, and it was followed by the Holidazzle Lighted Parade last Saturday.
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for missing Teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

The passing of a landmark

What began as a hospital designed to serve the health care needs of Gatesville residents and the surrounding communities is currently in the process of being demolished. On Sept. 27 of this year, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property located at 207 N. Lutterloh Street. Demolition of the 80-year-old limestone structure recently got underway.
GATESVILLE, TX

