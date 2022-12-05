Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Girls’ basketball dominates Taylor to continue its winning ways
The Lady Badgers hosted the Taylor Lady Ducks for the first home game in awhile, and they did not disappoint the home crowd. The girls were dominant, winning 79-28. Brooke White led Lampasas in scoring with 21 points. Two others – Payton Tatum and Jamie Ball – had 17 points and 15 points, respectively. “We played well,” head coach Mark Myers said. “Our offensive execution was very precise and…
KWTX
‘A big honor:’ Central Texas cheerleader to perform in annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
JONESBORO, Texas (KWTX) - With the help of her community and Veterans who work at Fort Hood, a Central Texas cheerleader will be performing at the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii today to honor those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Teachers of the month honored
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Clay Phillips of Lampasas was at Taylor Creek Elementary recently to recognize several of its teachers. He is shown with Kasey Borland, left, the teacher of the month for November, and Lori Gardner, paraprofessional of the month. Principal Shona Moore expressed her appreciation for Texas Farm Bureau in honoring the staff members.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
School district gives financial ratings update
The Lampasas Independent School District Board of Trustees received reports on the financial audit for 2021-2022, and held a public hearing Monday for the state’s financial accountability ratings. The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, known by the FIRST acronym, shows the school district is in good standing. The total revenue reported in the audit was $46,472,203, while total…
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
fox44news.com
Woman dies in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
Scratch ticket makes Georgetown resident $1 million richer
A scratch lottery ticket made someone who lives in Georgetown $1 million richer.
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
KWTX
Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - One woman is dead following a rollover crash in Gatesville Tuesday evening. Texas DPS Troopers responded at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 5 to a vehicle rollover on FM 1829, almost 10 miles of Gatesville where a 2003 Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on FM 1829. According to...
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination
On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Food pantry offers next distribution on Dec. 16
St. Mary Catholic Church’s Food Pantry Ministry will hold its next drive-through food distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church parking lot, 701 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas. All in need are welcome. Food pantry spokeswoman Beth James offered special thanks this month to Kline Whitis Elementary School and Lampasas Middle School for holding food drives to fill the pantry shelves this…
fox44news.com
Woman killed while crossing the road
Killeen (FOX 44) — A 23-year-old woman died after getting hit by a car while crossing a road Monday night in Killeen. Tatiana Monae Mathis died from her injuries Tuesday and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey. Killeen Police officers say Mathis was crossing in...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
CHRISTMAS TREE CONTEST RESULTS
Lampasas County Museum has released the names of winners in its Decorated Tree Contest. The trees will remain on display at the museum until Dec. 17. Adult division: First: Arnold Street Ladies Bible Study Second: Lampasas Public Library Third: Vision Lampasas. Children’s division: First: Taylor Creek Elementary School Second: Learning Steady Academy Third: Kline Whitis Elementary School.
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
KENS 5
Texas State University changing policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
KWTX
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Courthouse square filled with Christmas lights
Mayor TJ Monroe flips the switch to turn on the decorative holiday lighting that surrounds the downtown area. The lighting ceremony officially initiates the Christmas season in Lampasas, and it was followed by the Holidazzle Lighted Parade last Saturday.
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing Teen
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
Gatesville Messenger
The passing of a landmark
What began as a hospital designed to serve the health care needs of Gatesville residents and the surrounding communities is currently in the process of being demolished. On Sept. 27 of this year, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property located at 207 N. Lutterloh Street. Demolition of the 80-year-old limestone structure recently got underway.
