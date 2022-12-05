HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”

HAMILTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO