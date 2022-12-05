Read full article on original website
JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto. Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
WIBW
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
KCTV 5
Jury convicts KC man for armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a trial jury for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. 27-year-old Delshawn Lemons was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possessing...
Man charged with killing pregnant woman told police he 'snapped'
A man accused of murder told police his struggles with his mental and emotional health, along with drug abuse, led him to "snap" and shoot a pregnant woman.
KCTV 5
Armed man accused of threatening people at De Soto business, taken into custody
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m. When law enforcement...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KCK man found guilty in Leavenworth deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman
Jerell Dewayne Martin was found guilty by a jury for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ericka Hopkins.
Kansas woman arrested for wrong-way crashes on K-10
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman near Eudora who is accused of driving the wrong way on K-10 and hitting several vehicles.
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
Kansas woman accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an allege violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 29-year-old Takiya L. Bennett of Atchison, on a District Court warrant for domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2015, police arrested her for alleged theft, criminal use of a...
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
KCK police attempting to ID three people possibly involved in deadly shooting outside nightclub
Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 outside Club Nereidas on Kansas Avenue near the Kansas, Missouri state line in the Armourdale neighborhood.
WIBW
Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police ask for tips after owner, dog are bitten at apartment complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for tips after one dog bit another dog and the person who was walking it. According to the police, this happened Wednesday night around 7:50 on the south side of Stonepost Crossing Apartments. The dog who was bitten...
Olathe man pleads guilty in $300M telemarking conspiracy
An Olathe man pleaded guilty Thursday in a federal case out of Minnesota for his role in leading a $300 million fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
2 vehicle pursuits result in 2 arrests in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men are in custody following two separate vehicle pursuits. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael E. Souders, 35, and William K. Elmore Jr., 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in two separate incidents on Dec. 5 and 6. Both men are currently in the Shawnee County Department of […]
KCTV 5
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. “Somebody was passing by and they saw him lying on the side of the road, and then they called an ambulance,” his granddaughter Kristina Rocha said. “When the ambulance got there, he was saying he had been hit by a car.”
