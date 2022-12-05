ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBW

Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Jury convicts KC man for armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a trial jury for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. 27-year-old Delshawn Lemons was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possessing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an allege violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 29-year-old Takiya L. Bennett of Atchison, on a District Court warrant for domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2015, police arrested her for alleged theft, criminal use of a...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 vehicle pursuits result in 2 arrests in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men are in custody following two separate vehicle pursuits. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael E. Souders, 35, and William K. Elmore Jr., 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in two separate incidents on Dec. 5 and 6. Both men are currently in the Shawnee County Department of […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. “Somebody was passing by and they saw him lying on the side of the road, and then they called an ambulance,” his granddaughter Kristina Rocha said. “When the ambulance got there, he was saying he had been hit by a car.”
KANSAS CITY, KS

