ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Glencore ditches plans for $1.3 bln Australian coal mine

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Glencore has shelved development of a A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) coal mine in Australia's Queensland state given global uncertainties and a hike in state royalties that damaged investor confidence, it said on Thursday. The miner had been in a permitting process for the Valeria mine...
kitco.com

Copper production in Peru up 8.3% in October, ministry says

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this positive performance was mainly due to higher production by major local copper mining companies,...
kitco.com

A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
kitco.com

France's Credit Agricole sells first chunk of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) sold the first tranche of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a deal to transfer the unit to Morocco’s Holmarcom group. "This transaction occurred after having obtained the required regulatory approvals...
kitco.com

Expect higher silver prices and plenty of available metal!

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian provides a quick overview of the silver market. He discusses the total amount of silver in bullion and coins, how futures investors invest in silver, and the consensus price projections for both Gold and Silver.
kitco.com

Morgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has cut about 2% of its workforce on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the company's plans. The bank is making modest job cuts worldwide, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said last week. Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Mehnaz...
NEW YORK STATE
kitco.com

Eldorado Gold reports 2022 gold reserves of 12.3 Moz, down 4% from 2021 estimate

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that net of divestitures, its proven and probable gold reserves totalled 12.3 million ounces as...
kitco.com

Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say c.bank analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday. The price cap on some Russian oil exports,...
kitco.com

Energy shock relief should be phased out in 2-3 years -French central banker

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Government measures to ease the cost of Europe's energy price shock should not be ramped up further and should be wound down in the next two or three years, the head of France's central bank said on Thursday. European governments have committed tens of billions...
kitco.com

Keystone pipeline shut after oil release into Kansas creek

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy (TRP.TO) on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline and was responding to an oil release into a creek about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska. An emergency shutdown and response was initiated at about 8 p.m. CT on Dec....
STEELE CITY, NE
kitco.com

Europe's BNP Paribas appoints senior executives to Global Markets Americas division

Dec 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) has appointed several senior executives to its Global Markets Americas division, the European bank said on Wednesday, in a move to further consolidate its presence in the United States. The French bank appointed former Morgan Stanley executive Kunal Maini as the co-head...
kitco.com

How the USDX helps understand gold price movements

At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. In...
kitco.com

Britain approves first new coal mine in decades despite climate targets

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain approved its first new deep coal mine in decades on Wednesday to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a decision which drew criticism from opponents who say it will hinder climate targets. The Woodhouse Colliery, to be developed by West Cumbria Mining...
kitco.com

Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food -WTO

GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said in a report on Tuesday that countries were introducing trade restrictions at an increased pace, particularly on food, feed and fertilisers. "Out of the 78 export restrictive measures on food, feed, and fertilizers introduced since the start of the war...
kitco.com

Commodity trader Trafigura books 2022 net profit of $7 billion, up 128% from 2021

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's revenues increased by 38 percent to USD318,476 million from USD231,308 million in 2021. The group's underlying...
kitco.com

Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
kitco.com

Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy