Merry Christmas Dance
(City of Calexico Hosting a dance)...It is a Merry Christmas Dance. It will be held Friday night from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Community Center, 707 Dool Avenue in Calexico. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors 55 and older. If you need more information, contact the Calexico Recreation Department.
Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce had its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. The post Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade appeared first on KYMA.
Kids Night Out
(A Special event where parents are not allowed in)...It is a unique event sponsored by the El Centro Parks and Recreation Department. It is designed to give the parents a special night to Christmas Shop, or do whatever they want, and the kids will be safely entertained. Kids Night Out will be December 16 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at the Conrad Harrison Youth Center on Park Avenue in El Centro. The kids will be kept busy with an obstacle course, escape room, crafts, pizza, a movie and more.
Private nursing school opens doors in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Members of the community attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Honor Health Sciences (HHS) private nursing school on Tuesday, December 6. Located at 968 N Imperial Ave, the event was hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Chan, the president of HHS, alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC).
Santa Will Be Cruising The Neighborhoods
(Santa will be taking a tour of El Centro)...It starts December 12 and continues through December 18. Santa will be riding with El Centro Fire on a fire truck each evening starting at 5:30 pm. Santa and His Helpers will be going through various neighborhoods each evening. Sirens will alert residents of Santas arrival in their neighborhood. Take the kids outside when you hear the sirens and let them wave to Santa. The City of El Centro is hosting the tours, and the routes will be within the El Centro City limits. Contact the El Centro Fire Department for more information.
Imperial Valley honors late Cancer Resource Center founder at 10th Annual Fun Run
EL CENTRO — Residents of the Imperial Valley participated in the 10th annual PAM 5k Fun Run in Patricia Medina's memory early Saturday, December 3. Organized by the IVC Foundation with the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert (CRCD) and main organizer Romuelo Medina, the event took place at the IVC DePaoli Sports Complex.
Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end
The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
Volunteers Still Needed
(2023 Point in Time Count)...It is held in January. Volunteers are still needed to help conduct the count. The volunteers count the Homeless in Imperial County. It is an opportunity to help and better understand the community and most vulnerable population. For information contact Jacob Bermudez at 760 337 78 25. Training sessions will be held at Desert Trails and at the El Centro City Hall, Volunteers must be 18 or older and they must attend training. The Countywide count is January 27. The Slab City Count will be on January 28. The Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council uses the results of the count to obtain funds to help alleviate homeless issues locally.
Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable
YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street
A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. The post Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street appeared first on KYMA.
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville
101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
GUEST COLUMN/OP-ED: IID’s Four-way Deal Bad for Imperial Valley
Seems like most people are falling all over themselves celebrating the “historic” deal between the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, the U.S. Department of Interior (Bureau of Reclamation), and the California Natural Resources Agency that will supposedly bring up to a quarter-billion dollars to the Salton Sea for restoration projects.
These Imperial Valley Farmers Want to Pay More for Their Colorado River Water
Alex Jack says he’s not charged enough for the water he uses at his Imperial Valley farm. Because the Colorado River water shared by him and his neighboring farmers who make up the vast agricultural economy in the middle of the desert is so cheap, he says, farmers have little incentive to conserve.
Brawley To Hold A Special Meeting
(Brawley City Council to reorganize)...The Special meeting will be held Wednesday evening. It will be held in the Brawley City Council Chambers on Main Street at 6:00 pm. Outgoing Mayor Sam Couchman will make his comments before the council votes on a proclamation in honor of Couchman. George A. Nava will be appointed Mayor. Councilman Ramon Castro will be appointed Mayor Pro-Tem. Mayor Nava will make his comments before a resolution accepting the results of the November 8th General Election. William S. Smerdon, Acting Deputy City Clerk will administer the Oath of Office to the newly elected City Council Members Luke Hamby and Gil Rebollar. Hamby and Rebollar will then have an opportunity to comment. The special meeting can be attended in person or via zoom. For zoom information contact the City Clerk's Office. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the City of Brawley Facebook page.
Tracking another weather system before drier days arrive
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a foggy start to our Monday, but thankfully we are much clearer for our afternoon with increasing clouds by tonight. Taking a look back from Saturday we had some active weather which brought Yuma a little bit of rain and chillier-than-normal temperatures. Winds...
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
Aggravated assault last Saturday in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3. According to YPD, multiple shots were...
Virus cases in Yuma cause concern
A trio of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza viruses is plaguing the Yuma community. The post Virus cases in Yuma cause concern appeared first on KYMA.
