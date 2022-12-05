(Brawley City Council to reorganize)...The Special meeting will be held Wednesday evening. It will be held in the Brawley City Council Chambers on Main Street at 6:00 pm. Outgoing Mayor Sam Couchman will make his comments before the council votes on a proclamation in honor of Couchman. George A. Nava will be appointed Mayor. Councilman Ramon Castro will be appointed Mayor Pro-Tem. Mayor Nava will make his comments before a resolution accepting the results of the November 8th General Election. William S. Smerdon, Acting Deputy City Clerk will administer the Oath of Office to the newly elected City Council Members Luke Hamby and Gil Rebollar. Hamby and Rebollar will then have an opportunity to comment. The special meeting can be attended in person or via zoom. For zoom information contact the City Clerk's Office. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the City of Brawley Facebook page.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO