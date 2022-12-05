ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

What Do Disney, South Jersey, And Christmas Pajamas Have In Common?

It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!. This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Best Spots in Atlantic City, NJ to Party

South Jersey, and particularly the Jersey Shore, has a history of knowing how to party. Back in the day, the Jersey Shore boasted clubs for every taste. Even though most of the clubs that dotted the shoreline are gone, we still have some great places right here, where adults can go and kick back and release the stress of the week. We have something for everyone.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Philly-Famous Geno’s Steaks Has Come to Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno's Steaks of Philadelphia has (FINALLY!) come to South Jersey. Here's where to get one of their legendary cheesesteaks on THIS side of the Delaware. A place called Foodiehall in Cherry Hill has partnered with Geno's to make and deliver its legendary cheesesteaks. This could be one of the greatest...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo’s Jeopardy! Win Streak Ends

All good things must come to an end, and, Cris Pannullo's amazing Jeopardy! win streak ended after 21 wins Tuesday evening. The Ocean City resident lost to Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego. Pannullo, 38, got tripped up by this Final Jeopardy clue in...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’

"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Northfield NJ
