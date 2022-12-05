Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Courthouse square filled with Christmas lights
Mayor TJ Monroe flips the switch to turn on the decorative holiday lighting that surrounds the downtown area. The lighting ceremony officially initiates the Christmas season in Lampasas, and it was followed by the Holidazzle Lighted Parade last Saturday.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
CHRISTMAS TREE CONTEST RESULTS
Lampasas County Museum has released the names of winners in its Decorated Tree Contest. The trees will remain on display at the museum until Dec. 17. Adult division: First: Arnold Street Ladies Bible Study Second: Lampasas Public Library Third: Vision Lampasas. Children’s division: First: Taylor Creek Elementary School Second: Learning Steady Academy Third: Kline Whitis Elementary School.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Stock show entry night slated Dec. 12
Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show Entry Night will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the Lampasas County Show Barn. Exhibitors must bring a copy of their Social Security card, and they must complete a W-9 and show entry form for each entry. Forms are located on the website at www. lampasaslivestockshow.com. Entry fees are as follows: Cattle, sheep, goats, swine -- $25 per entry. Rabbits -- …
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11
(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
Six students in Temple High School Theatre Arts program earn superior rating at Texas Thespian Contest
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School Theatre Arts students received superior ratings while competing in the Texas Thespian Contest last month in Grapevine. Superior is the highest rating a student can receive and one they must get in order to qualify for national competition. The six students and the...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Teachers of the month honored
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Clay Phillips of Lampasas was at Taylor Creek Elementary recently to recognize several of its teachers. He is shown with Kasey Borland, left, the teacher of the month for November, and Lori Gardner, paraprofessional of the month. Principal Shona Moore expressed her appreciation for Texas Farm Bureau in honoring the staff members.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Santa makes appearance in Killeen
Children in the Killeen area had an opportunty to visit last week with Santa Claus at the AdventHealth Central Texas tree lighting ceremony.
H-E-B Feast of Sharing bringing holiday meals to local communities
KILLEEN, Texas — As the holidays kick into full swing in Central Texas, H-E-B is doing its part to give the gift of food and fun back to the community. The chain is preparing to host its annual Feast of Sharing events across the state, including dinners in Temple, Killeen and Waco.
Jasmin's Fashion Finds: New Boutique in Temple offers stylish trendy clothes and a hat bar
TEMPLE, Texas — From hats to clothes and shoes, one thing is for sure. Central Texas has style. And one local fashion connoisseur is making her mark, by bringing a big city vibe to Temple. Ademaris Price is the owner of Lenna Lane Lifestyle Boutique and Hat bar. The...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Food pantry offers next distribution on Dec. 16
St. Mary Catholic Church’s Food Pantry Ministry will hold its next drive-through food distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church parking lot, 701 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas. All in need are welcome. Food pantry spokeswoman Beth James offered special thanks this month to Kline Whitis Elementary School and Lampasas Middle School for holding food drives to fill the pantry shelves this…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
A visit with Mrs. Claus
While her husband greeted children in the Ajinomoto Foods lobby, Mrs. Claus is joined by friends from the Lampasas Public Library who welcomed her to town for the Carol of Lights. She is pictured here with, from left to right, Ruthie Martin, Sheryl Hausmann, Judy Lansford and Sarah Watson. Later, Mrs. Claus offered a reading of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” to those gathered at the…
fox44news.com
Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
Over 4,000 meals will be served at H-E-B's Feast of Sharing in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting the 23rd Annual Feast of Sharing celebration in Temple on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center. Volunteers from both the Temple community and H-E-B will help serve meals to those in need this holiday season.
City of Killeen asking for the public's input on Emergency Operations Plan
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents have a chance to have their voices heard through the month of December, as the city is holding a public survey about its Emergency Operations Plan. The Plan (EOP), is an all-hazards plan that is meant plan for and coordinate different roles and responsibilities...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination
On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
SHEEP, GOAT AUCTION
The Dec. 1 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,586. Previous week: 3,675. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids $5 higher; slaughter nannies $5-$10 higher; replacement nannies $10 higher. Wool lambs steady. Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $235-$335 cwt.; 70-90 lb., $175-$275 cwt.; 90-110 lb., …
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative
Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
