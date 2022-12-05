ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Courthouse square filled with Christmas lights

Mayor TJ Monroe flips the switch to turn on the decorative holiday lighting that surrounds the downtown area. The lighting ceremony officially initiates the Christmas season in Lampasas, and it was followed by the Holidazzle Lighted Parade last Saturday.
CHRISTMAS TREE CONTEST RESULTS

Lampasas County Museum has released the names of winners in its Decorated Tree Contest. The trees will remain on display at the museum until Dec. 17. Adult division: First: Arnold Street Ladies Bible Study Second: Lampasas Public Library Third: Vision Lampasas. Children’s division: First: Taylor Creek Elementary School Second: Learning Steady Academy Third: Kline Whitis Elementary School.
Stock show entry night slated Dec. 12

Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show Entry Night will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the Lampasas County Show Barn. Exhibitors must bring a copy of their Social Security card, and they must complete a W-9 and show entry form for each entry. Forms are located on the website at www. lampasaslivestockshow.com. Entry fees are as follows: Cattle, sheep, goats, swine -- $25 per entry. Rabbits -- …
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11

(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
Teachers of the month honored

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Clay Phillips of Lampasas was at Taylor Creek Elementary recently to recognize several of its teachers. He is shown with Kasey Borland, left, the teacher of the month for November, and Lori Gardner, paraprofessional of the month. Principal Shona Moore expressed her appreciation for Texas Farm Bureau in honoring the staff members.
Santa makes appearance in Killeen

Children in the Killeen area had an opportunty to visit last week with Santa Claus at the AdventHealth Central Texas tree lighting ceremony.
Food pantry offers next distribution on Dec. 16

St. Mary Catholic Church’s Food Pantry Ministry will hold its next drive-through food distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church parking lot, 701 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas. All in need are welcome. Food pantry spokeswoman Beth James offered special thanks this month to Kline Whitis Elementary School and Lampasas Middle School for holding food drives to fill the pantry shelves this…
A visit with Mrs. Claus

While her husband greeted children in the Ajinomoto Foods lobby, Mrs. Claus is joined by friends from the Lampasas Public Library who welcomed her to town for the Carol of Lights. She is pictured here with, from left to right, Ruthie Martin, Sheryl Hausmann, Judy Lansford and Sarah Watson. Later, Mrs. Claus offered a reading of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” to those gathered at the…
Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination

On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
SHEEP, GOAT AUCTION

The Dec. 1 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,586. Previous week: 3,675. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids $5 higher; slaughter nannies $5-$10 higher; replacement nannies $10 higher. Wool lambs steady. Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $235-$335 cwt.; 70-90 lb., $175-$275 cwt.; 90-110 lb., …
Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative

Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
TEMPLE, TX

