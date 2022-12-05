ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Wind Advisory for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; Warning for Big Island summits

A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; and a Wind Warning is in effect for the Big Island summits. The National Weather Service advises that east winds will increase to 45-55 mph across high elevations of the Big Island summits, with localized gusts up to 65 mph expected. At the upper elevations of Haleakalā on Maui, east winds will increase to 35-45 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather is a big part of everyone's day ― from rain that might impact the morning commute to a swell that could push up surf or a big storm that threatens flash flooding.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow

A Kona low is forecast to develop far to the northwest of the islands and then move south toward the islands Monday. This will bring south to southeast winds and draw up deep tropical moisture over the western islands. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible for Kauai Monday night, with a high chance of showers for Oahu as well.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
HAWAII STATE
newschain

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

County to make emergency repairs to Aliʻi Drive in Kona

Only local traffic will be allowed on Aliʻi Drive from Palani Road to near Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel in Kailua-Kona as the makai lane will be closed beginning Dec. 12 as the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works conducts emergency repairs. The repairs to Aliʻi...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa

With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Sister goddesses Poli’ahu and Pele bring lava and snow on same day to Big Island summits

For generations, Big Island volcanoes Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa have been the source of Hawaiian legends. Pele, the fire and volcanoes goddess, showed up late Sunday night with the eruption of Mauna Loa spewing red hot lava, up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. Pele’s sister Poli‘ahu, goddess of snow, stormed the summit of Mauna Kea, forcing the access road to shut down Monday night.
HAWAII STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
KHON2

Wet conditions in store for portions of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands tonight, move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to south to southeast Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Breezy to windy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

