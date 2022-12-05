Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; Warning for Big Island summits
A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; and a Wind Warning is in effect for the Big Island summits. The National Weather Service advises that east winds will increase to 45-55 mph across high elevations of the Big Island summits, with localized gusts up to 65 mph expected. At the upper elevations of Haleakalā on Maui, east winds will increase to 35-45 mph.
HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather is a big part of everyone’s day ― from rain that might impact the morning commute to a swell that could push up surf or a big storm that threatens flash flooding. To help you plan your day and week better, HNN is launching...
First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow
A Kona low is forecast to develop far to the northwest of the islands and then move south toward the islands Monday. This will bring south to southeast winds and draw up deep tropical moisture over the western islands. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible for Kauai Monday night, with a high chance of showers for Oahu as well.
Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Possible shark encounter in South Maui, search underway for missing woman at Keawakapu
New information has surfaced in the search for a missing woman in waters off of South Maui, where her husband reported seeing a shark swim by repeatedly before noon on Thursday. State officials say the man was snorkeling off of Keawakapu Point in the Kīhei area, when he noticed the shark.
County to make emergency repairs to Aliʻi Drive in Kona
Only local traffic will be allowed on Aliʻi Drive from Palani Road to near Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel in Kailua-Kona as the makai lane will be closed beginning Dec. 12 as the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works conducts emergency repairs. The repairs to Aliʻi...
How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa
With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
Sister goddesses Poli’ahu and Pele bring lava and snow on same day to Big Island summits
For generations, Big Island volcanoes Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa have been the source of Hawaiian legends. Pele, the fire and volcanoes goddess, showed up late Sunday night with the eruption of Mauna Loa spewing red hot lava, up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. Pele’s sister Poli‘ahu, goddess of snow, stormed the summit of Mauna Kea, forcing the access road to shut down Monday night.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
Wet conditions in store for portions of the state
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands tonight, move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to south to southeast Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Breezy to windy […]
Is It Time For Montana To Get Serious About This? Many Say Yes.
The last couple of weeks have been a bit rough in terms of weather. We've seen a significant amount of snowfall over the last week, which means that the roads throughout Montana have been covered in ice and snow. One of Montanans' biggest complaints is road conditions during the winter.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
One-third of Alaskan Bison Herd Starves to Death Amid Brutal Winter Conditions
Alaska had to pause this year’s bison season as a staggering one-third of the animals died because of last winter’s extreme weather. As a result, only 50 bison were harvested this season. Last year, the area was pummeled with heavy snow and ice. Sadly, the harsh condition wiped out a third of the Delta Junction bison herd.
Hawaii officials detonate unexploded objects near Mauna Loa lava field
Viewers continue to flock to Hawaii's Big Island to see the ongoing eruption of Mauna Loa. However, officials are warning eager spectators to stay within the designated safe volcano viewing area and not just because of the 2,000-degree lava.
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
Most Expensive Things To Do in Hawaii
Hawaii gives Americans the chance to visit a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific without ever having to leave U.S. soil -- except, of course, for the 2,000 or so miles that you spend in the...
Former state official draws heat from Native Hawaiian leaders for abrupt contract cancellation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The multi-million dollar debate over marketing and managing Hawaii tourism heated up Wednesday evening, as Native Hawaiians accused a former state official of insulting their culture and unfairly robbing a Hawaiian organization of a valuable contract. The Hawaii Tourism Authority held an emergency meeting with its $34...
