Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
Post-Thanksgiving COVID surge near Emporia
An apparent surge in cases after Thanksgiving has made the Kansas coronavirus map almost as orange as a sweet potato. Lyon County remains at a high incidence rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The county reported 45 new cases in the week ending Friday, December 2, down from about 53 the week before.
Drizzle to depart, but more rain approaches
Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?. The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”
Christine Sue Allen
Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
Emporia boys swim and dive finish third at Campus Invite
The Emporia High School boys swim and dive teams finished third place at the Campus Invitational in Wichita on Thursday. “Most of the boys did not swim their main events as I tried to switch them up a little and get them into something new for a meet, but they really rose to the occasion and made the most of it,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “We have been battling illnesses all week and had a few out for the meet and a couple who were not operating at 100%, but they still all gave a great performance. Every boy we took scored team points for us in some fashion and that is awesome for a group of boys that is this young and still gaining experience.”
Genevieve Lorraine Shook
Genevieve Lorraine Shook of Emporia died on December 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 103. Genevieve was born on July 11, 1919 in Savonburg, Kansas the daughter of Melvin N. and Gertrude Oberg Larson. She married Harry L. Shook on December 2, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 13, 2010 in Emporia.
Connie May Hilbish
Connie May Hilbish, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Connie was born January 19, 1945 in Emporia the daughter of John Neal and Alma (Pringle) Hartig. She retired from Newman Hospital having worked in housekeeping and switchboard/tubes. Connie attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. She volunteered with the Newman Hospital Pink Ladies after her retirement. Connie enjoyed making book marks and crafts, visiting, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, cooking and canning and was involved with 4-H as a child, and then with her children and grandchildren.
Kenneth Lynn Barrows
Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65. Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
Emporia girls basketball top Wichita Trinity in Paul Terry Classic
The Emporia High School girls basketball team defeated Wichita Trinity, 63-32, on the first night of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Thursday night. “Tonight, I saw a team that our program is proud of,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We guarded well, shared the ball and there was genuine enthusiasm for each other. This is more indicative of how we expect to play.”
Emporia boys basketball runs away with win over Spring Hill
The Emporia High School boys basketball team ran away with a 70-41 victory over Spring Hill in the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Thursday night. “My philosophy is we’re going to play fast, get a lot of guys involved and more ownership with guys in playing and I think it’s fun to watch,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “All of those things combined is a style that I hope we can continue to play.”
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Winnie E. Boyer
Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
Tommy (Tom) James Poston
Tommy (Tom) James Poston, 79, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away November 9, 2022, at Brookdale Shawnee Alzheimer & Dementia Care Center in Shawnee, Kansas. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church, 501 Country Lane, Council Grove, Kansas, with Pastor Chris Carlson officiating. Visitation Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the same location.
Patricia June Rhoads
Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She …
Chase County Schools asks parents to help slow spread of illness
An uptick absences has USD 284 Chase County Schools asking parents to help slow the spread of illness. “After monitoring the absentee list over the last few weeks, it seems as though we have a large uptick in illness-related absences, especially after the long holiday break,” the district said in a post to social media. “We are working to help slow the spread through disinfection, promoting good hygiene practices, and frequent cleaning.”
With Mayhem and macarena, Pope wins NFR go-round again
One night after missing the money, a Waverly cowboy leaped all the way back to the top on rodeo's biggest stage Wednesday night. Jess Pope mastered “Mayhem” to take first place in bareback bronc riding in the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
ESU, Chamber relaunch efforts for student internships
Emporia State University School of Business has teamed up with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to relaunch student internships in Emporia. According to a written release, The Community Internship Consortium is a relaunched program with increased support that will benefit both Emporia State students and local businesses. The Chamber...
In the money again: Pope second on NFR night five
Waverly's Jess Pope keeps impressing at rodeo's biggest event. Pope rode Game Trail to a score of 88 in Monday night's bareback bronc riding go-round at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
About town
The Street Cats Club invites the community to a paint and pour fundraiser from 7:30 - 9 p.m. Friday, at the Lyon County History Center. Come out, drink, and paint Christmas ornaments in an activity led by Destiny Farr. Cost is $30 a person. Some adoptable kitties will also be at the event.
