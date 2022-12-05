Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination
On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
CHRISTMAS TREE CONTEST RESULTS
Lampasas County Museum has released the names of winners in its Decorated Tree Contest. The trees will remain on display at the museum until Dec. 17. Adult division: First: Arnold Street Ladies Bible Study Second: Lampasas Public Library Third: Vision Lampasas. Children’s division: First: Taylor Creek Elementary School Second: Learning Steady Academy Third: Kline Whitis Elementary School.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Courthouse square filled with Christmas lights
Mayor TJ Monroe flips the switch to turn on the decorative holiday lighting that surrounds the downtown area. The lighting ceremony officially initiates the Christmas season in Lampasas, and it was followed by the Holidazzle Lighted Parade last Saturday.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Santa makes appearance in Killeen
Children in the Killeen area had an opportunty to visit last week with Santa Claus at the AdventHealth Central Texas tree lighting ceremony.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Food pantry offers next distribution on Dec. 16
St. Mary Catholic Church’s Food Pantry Ministry will hold its next drive-through food distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church parking lot, 701 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas. All in need are welcome. Food pantry spokeswoman Beth James offered special thanks this month to Kline Whitis Elementary School and Lampasas Middle School for holding food drives to fill the pantry shelves this…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
A visit with Mrs. Claus
While her husband greeted children in the Ajinomoto Foods lobby, Mrs. Claus is joined by friends from the Lampasas Public Library who welcomed her to town for the Carol of Lights. She is pictured here with, from left to right, Ruthie Martin, Sheryl Hausmann, Judy Lansford and Sarah Watson. Later, Mrs. Claus offered a reading of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” to those gathered at the…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Clinic collects toy donations
Dr. Craig Benton of Benton Chiropractic Clinic recently offered his 23rd annual toy drive to benefit the Lampasas Fire Department. On Nov. 29, he swapped a chiropractic adjustment for a toy donation. On hand to collect the toys for distribution to children in the Lampasas area were Alex Guzman, at left, shown with Benton in center, and Jim Matchen, representing the fire department.
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Teachers of the month honored
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Clay Phillips of Lampasas was at Taylor Creek Elementary recently to recognize several of its teachers. He is shown with Kasey Borland, left, the teacher of the month for November, and Lori Gardner, paraprofessional of the month. Principal Shona Moore expressed her appreciation for Texas Farm Bureau in honoring the staff members.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
KWTX
Nonprofit to benefit after city of Killeen opens applications for youth groups to receive grant money
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen wants to make sure youth programs are not only well funded, but also fully functioning, and is providing grants up to $10,000 specifically for nonprofit organizations that help area youth. Impossible Teen Center Founder Vantonio Fraley told KWTX he appreciates the initiative...
Gatesville Messenger
The passing of a landmark
What began as a hospital designed to serve the health care needs of Gatesville residents and the surrounding communities is currently in the process of being demolished. On Sept. 27 of this year, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property located at 207 N. Lutterloh Street. Demolition of the 80-year-old limestone structure recently got underway.
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
SHEEP, GOAT AUCTION
The Dec. 1 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,586. Previous week: 3,675. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids $5 higher; slaughter nannies $5-$10 higher; replacement nannies $10 higher. Wool lambs steady. Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $235-$335 cwt.; 70-90 lb., $175-$275 cwt.; 90-110 lb., …
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing elderly woman last seen in Hays County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing elderly woman. Pavlica Vining, 75, was last seen around 9 a.m. in Hays County, according to police. She could be driving a brown 2013 Nissan AS3 with Texas license...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
KWTX
Temple man indicted in deadly hit-and-run told police he had some drinks, remembers hitting a ‘piece of furniture,’ affidavit states
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in Bell County indicted Cody Michael Frazho, 22, on a charge of accident involving personal injury or death in the Aug. 31, 2022, hit-and-run that claimed the life of 67-year-old John Lynn Haynes. An arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals Haynes was struck...
dailytrib.com
Horseshoe Bay OKs zoning for two developments over opposition
Despite heated opposition to two proposed developments, the Horseshoe Bay City Council on Dec. 6 unanimously approved two zoning changes that would pave the way for both sites. The Thundercloud and Azurite developments planned for west Horseshoe Bay will have 48 homes between them. Fort Worth-based Crescent will design and...
fox44news.com
Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
