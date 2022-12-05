ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

High School Football PRO

San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler football team will have a game with Boerne High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Girls’ basketball dominates Taylor to continue its winning ways

The Lady Badgers hosted the Taylor Lady Ducks for the first home game in awhile, and they did not disappoint the home crowd. The girls were dominant, winning 79-28. Brooke White led Lampasas in scoring with 21 points. Two others – Payton Tatum and Jamie Ball – had 17 points and 15 points, respectively. “We played well,” head coach Mark Myers said. “Our offensive execution was very precise and…
TAYLOR, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

XFL reveals new uniforms for San Antonio Brahmas

SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL unveiled uniforms for all eight teams in the league Wednesday, including the San Antonio Brahmas. The league announced its partnership with Under Armour as its exclusive provider for all on-field uniforms, debuting them on ESPN’s Sports Center. The Brahmas will represent the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

