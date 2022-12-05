Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler football team will have a game with Boerne High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Girls’ basketball dominates Taylor to continue its winning ways
The Lady Badgers hosted the Taylor Lady Ducks for the first home game in awhile, and they did not disappoint the home crowd. The girls were dominant, winning 79-28. Brooke White led Lampasas in scoring with 21 points. Two others – Payton Tatum and Jamie Ball – had 17 points and 15 points, respectively. “We played well,” head coach Mark Myers said. “Our offensive execution was very precise and…
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
KSAT 12
Starting quarterback Frank Harris will play one more season for UTSA following C-USA Championship victory
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA starting quarterback Frank Harris will come back for one more season with the Roadrunners, he announced during a press conference Wednesday. “I appreciate the support from all of the fans... I wasn’t ready to leave yet,” Harris said. This will be his seventh...
KSAT 12
XFL reveals new uniforms for San Antonio Brahmas
SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL unveiled uniforms for all eight teams in the league Wednesday, including the San Antonio Brahmas. The league announced its partnership with Under Armour as its exclusive provider for all on-field uniforms, debuting them on ESPN’s Sports Center. The Brahmas will represent the...
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Here are 12 San Antonio apartment projects in the works in 2023
Overall these projects are adding over 2,800 units to San Antonio.
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
KSAT 12
Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
KENS 5
San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
mesquite-news.com
Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president
The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
San Antonio-area Mi Casa Tamales will close, rebrand after 15 years in business
In an online post, the restaurant said it will retain the same ownership but reopen after rebranding and remodeling.
Comments / 0