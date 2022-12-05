Read full article on original website
SHEEP, GOAT AUCTION
The Dec. 1 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,586. Previous week: 3,675. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids $5 higher; slaughter nannies $5-$10 higher; replacement nannies $10 higher. Wool lambs steady. Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $235-$335 cwt.; 70-90 lb., $175-$275 cwt.; 90-110 lb., …
CHRISTMAS TREE CONTEST RESULTS
Lampasas County Museum has released the names of winners in its Decorated Tree Contest. The trees will remain on display at the museum until Dec. 17. Adult division: First: Arnold Street Ladies Bible Study Second: Lampasas Public Library Third: Vision Lampasas. Children’s division: First: Taylor Creek Elementary School Second: Learning Steady Academy Third: Kline Whitis Elementary School.
School district gives financial ratings update
The Lampasas Independent School District Board of Trustees received reports on the financial audit for 2021-2022, and held a public hearing Monday for the state’s financial accountability ratings. The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, known by the FIRST acronym, shows the school district is in good standing. The total revenue reported in the audit was $46,472,203, while total…
Courthouse square filled with Christmas lights
Mayor TJ Monroe flips the switch to turn on the decorative holiday lighting that surrounds the downtown area. The lighting ceremony officially initiates the Christmas season in Lampasas, and it was followed by the Holidazzle Lighted Parade last Saturday.
Food pantry offers next distribution on Dec. 16
St. Mary Catholic Church’s Food Pantry Ministry will hold its next drive-through food distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church parking lot, 701 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas. All in need are welcome. Food pantry spokeswoman Beth James offered special thanks this month to Kline Whitis Elementary School and Lampasas Middle School for holding food drives to fill the pantry shelves this…
Clinic collects toy donations
Dr. Craig Benton of Benton Chiropractic Clinic recently offered his 23rd annual toy drive to benefit the Lampasas Fire Department. On Nov. 29, he swapped a chiropractic adjustment for a toy donation. On hand to collect the toys for distribution to children in the Lampasas area were Alex Guzman, at left, shown with Benton in center, and Jim Matchen, representing the fire department.
Teachers of the month honored
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Clay Phillips of Lampasas was at Taylor Creek Elementary recently to recognize several of its teachers. He is shown with Kasey Borland, left, the teacher of the month for November, and Lori Gardner, paraprofessional of the month. Principal Shona Moore expressed her appreciation for Texas Farm Bureau in honoring the staff members.
Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination
On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
Santa makes appearance in Killeen
Children in the Killeen area had an opportunty to visit last week with Santa Claus at the AdventHealth Central Texas tree lighting ceremony.
Girls’ basketball dominates Taylor to continue its winning ways
The Lady Badgers hosted the Taylor Lady Ducks for the first home game in awhile, and they did not disappoint the home crowd. The girls were dominant, winning 79-28. Brooke White led Lampasas in scoring with 21 points. Two others – Payton Tatum and Jamie Ball – had 17 points and 15 points, respectively. “We played well,” head coach Mark Myers said. “Our offensive execution was very precise and…
A visit with Mrs. Claus
While her husband greeted children in the Ajinomoto Foods lobby, Mrs. Claus is joined by friends from the Lampasas Public Library who welcomed her to town for the Carol of Lights. She is pictured here with, from left to right, Ruthie Martin, Sheryl Hausmann, Judy Lansford and Sarah Watson. Later, Mrs. Claus offered a reading of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” to those gathered at the…
