ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State hoops without starter for B1G opener vs. Rutgers

Ohio State basketball will be down one starter for Thursday’s B1G opener against Rutgers. According to the Buckeyes, Isaac Likekele is out against the Scarlet Knights. Likekele is heading to Texas to be with his family to attend to a family matter. Eugene Brown also remains out with a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football vs. TCU, College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh, Erick All, Transfers

Michigan is absolutely rolling in 2022. The biggest opponents on the schedule all got served by more than 20 points and the same thing happened to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Next up is TCU in the first round of the CFP in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona. Everyone paying attention sees Michigan as the favorite and that flat out feels like the easy pick right now.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rutgers vs Ohio State Preview:LIVE thread

Rutgers will return to the court tonight in a Big Ten showdown against No.25 Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 63-48 win over then-No.10-raked Indiana. The victory lifted Rutgers to 6-2 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten play. Ohio State defeated St. Francis by a final score of 86-59 in its last contest as the Buckeyes also have an identical 6-2 record.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Was Rutgers robbed of victory against Ohio State?

For a period of time on Thursday night, it looked like Rutgers would leave Ohio State would with its second-straight win over a ranked opponent. And just when it looked like that win was inevitable, things took a drastic turn. Rutgers held a 65-62 lead with 7.7 seconds to play. Ohio State had possession and one quick defensive stand would put this one in the win column. But head coach Steve Pikiell opted to foul instead.
COLUMBUS, OH
AllPennState

Penn State Records Highest Football Attendance Since 2008

Penn State delivered a big year for football ticket sales at Beaver Stadium, recording its highest home attendance under head coach James Franklin and its best figures since 2008. The program announced a seven-game Beaver Stadium attendance total of 751,650 fans, the most since Franklin became head coach in 2014....
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy