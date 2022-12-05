Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
packinsider.com
247: NC State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks 18th After Miranda Commitment
After the commitment of 4-Star Big Man Isaiah Miranda last night (who will be able to start playing in a week for the Wolfpack), NC State’s 2023 Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class ranks 18th nationally according to 247Sports. Currently, the Wolfpack’s 2023 class ranks 2nd in the ACC behind...
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball
The Pitt Panthers will tip-off at noon in their ACC home opener.
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Garrison Brooks thriving in first professional season
Garrison Brooks spent four seasons in Chapel Hill, appearing in 133 games for North Carolina before transferring to Mississippi State to use his extra year of eligibility in 2021. In his junior season, Brooks earned Second Team All-ACC honors and the conference's Most Improved Player award after averaging 16.8 points...
backingthepack.com
Three NC State baseball players hit the transfer portal
NCAA Division I baseball rosters will be back to the 35-person pre-covid limits in 2023. With NC State holding a fall roster of 42 players, it was only a matter of time until some players hit the exits ahead of the roster crunch that will have to take place ahead of the team’s season opener on February 17th against Wagner.
Five-star recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina
Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
gopherhole.com
Tubby Smith on Minnesota: “It may be the first or second toughest job in the Big Ten.”
The Minnesota Gophers basketball team went on the road for the first time this year as they participated in the SoCal Challenge in Southern California right before Thanksgiving. Another team that was in the tournament was High Point University. High Point is coached by Tubby Smith’s son, G.G. Smith. G.G. was named Tubby’s replacement last year when Tubby retired after coaching at his alma mater for four years.
Potential landing spots for NC State transfer QB Devin Leary | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show 247Sports' Brian Dohn joins to discuss the latest news on NC State transfer QB Devin Leary.
Mark Holcomb departs Oak Grove to become head football coach at Bishop McGuinness
Kernersville, N.C. — Oak Grove head football coach Mark Holcomb is now the head football coach and Assistant AD at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. The news was shared to HSOT in a release by Villains AD Jeff Stoller. Holcomb opened Oak Grove in 2017 and the Grizzlies saw...
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department’s first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
politicsnc.com
I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if He did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
679K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1