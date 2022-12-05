Read full article on original website
Related
Walt Disney World faces backlash for tweeting ‘1939 was a vibe’ after people point out what happened that year
Walt Disney World has faced backlash online after tweeting “1939 was a vibe,” only for people to quickly point out some of the major historical events that occurred that year.On 28 November, the official Twitter account for the Disney World resort in Florida tweeted a promotional video featuring the words “Drop in to the HappyVerse,” along with the caption “1939 was a vibe” and the hashtag #HappyPlace. The video was a five-second clip of a recent commercial, in which people were dressed in outfits from the 1920s.The tweet appeared to reference the plot behind the Disney attraction, the Twilight...
Phys.org
Jawbone may represent earliest presence of humans in Europe
For over a century, one of the earliest human fossils ever discovered in Spain has been long considered a Neandertal. However, new analysis from an international research team, including scientists at Binghamton University, State University of New York, dismantles this century-long interpretation, demonstrating that this fossil is not a Neandertal; rather, it may actually represent the earliest presence of Homo sapiens ever documented in Europe.
BBC
Northern Ireland economy expected to shrink next year
Ulster University economists expect the Northern Ireland economy to shrink next year, followed by a weak recovery in 2024. The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) estimates that output will fall by 1.2% in 2023. The forecast for 2024 is growth of 1.7%, with a similar outlook for the UK...
Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
Ambulance staff to strike on 21 December
Ambulance staff across most of England and Wales will go on strike on 21 December in a dispute over pay. The coordinated walkout by the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite - will affect non-life threatening calls only. But it could mean people who have had trips...
NME
Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour
Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
BBC
Gambling: Perfect storm predicted in December, experts say
A winter World Cup, a cost-of-living crisis and the run-up to Christmas coinciding are creating the "perfect storm" for problem gambling, experts have warned. New draft laws to rein in the impact of online gambling are expected, but there has been a long wait to find out more about the government's plans.
