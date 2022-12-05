Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for aggravated robbery, assaulting pregnant woman
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is wanted by two different departments. Joseph Labrone Gibbs Jr., 21, is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for aggravated robbery and by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for assaulting a pregnant woman. He's described as...
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
Masked man tries to abduct child, Amarillo police need your help finding suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A masked man tried to abduct a child over the weekend, according to Amarillo police. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. Saturday to the 4100 block of Cimarron Avenue. According to police, the child was approached by an unknown male who forcefully grabbed them and...
Downed power line burns shed, causes multiple fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters put out a fire in a shed that spread to a nearby home on Thursday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the shed fire near NW 6th and N. Harrison at 2:32 p.m. and found multiple spot fires in addition to the shed.
Statue vandalized: West Texas A&M doubles reward for information leading to arrest
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest in the vandalism of a a statue. According to WT, vandals broke the leg off Robert Frost's writing desk. The reward is now $1,000 following an additional donation by the Cornette family. The...
Court Documents: Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School, skip town
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
Sewer line break forces partial closure of Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A sewer line break forced the city to temporarily close part of the Amarillo Civic Center. The northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove and replace the original cast iron sewer main. Areas affected by the...
VFW Post 9022 in Dumas seeking funding to avoid closing
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — During the last decade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has seen a decline of an estimated 700,000 members nationwide. A lack of active membership and financial struggles are making it tougher for many rural VFWs to remain open. In the Texas Panhandle alone a...
Wind, fire weather, and frigid air to hit the Panhandles next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Some patchy dense fog is possible this morning which could last into the morning commute until 9AM CST. You may want a few extra minutes for that morning drive to ensure a safer trip to your destination. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect until 9AM MST for Curry and Roosevelt county.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson not running for re-election
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is not running for re-election. She made the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook. "I'm announcing today that I will not run for another term as mayor," Nelson said. "It is my hope that announcing this decision early will create the best opportunity for our city to select its next mayor."
