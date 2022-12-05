Read full article on original website
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Phone Arena
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
After Samsung updated the S20 series of phones to Android 13, it is now moved to releasing the latest security updates to the line-up too. The rollout has already begun for owners of the Galaxy flagships from 2020 across Europe, as reported from SamMobile. The firmware version of the SMR...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G
Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
Digital Trends
Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet
For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
Phone Arena
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Phone Arena
Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon
Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
With nearly three weeks still to go (as we write this), you obviously have plenty of time left to consider and even reconsider your options for Christmas gifts for the entire family and, well, actually buy everything. Of course, that can all change a lot faster than you think, and...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Flip 5 might come with refreshed hinge design, larger cover display and battery
Popular leakster IceUniverse expects that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly employ a "tear-shaped notch", similar to the one that will reportedly be making the rounds on the yet unreleased Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable coming straight from China. This hinge design will potentially save Samsung a bit of space and weight, making its next clamshell foldable an even more compact and easy-to-handle phone.
Motorola's prettiest phone is making its way to the US in a striking color
Motorola is all set to introduce the Edge 30 Fusion in a new appealing colorway next to a new pair of Moto Buds.
The best MacBook in 2022
Looking for a new MacBook? Here are the best Apple laptops we've tested, whether you need something affordable or want to go all-out for maximum performance.
Phone Arena
Google starts rolling out the first Pixel Watch OTA update: here's what it brings
Google has been doing a good job at slowly but surely smoothening its pebble-like wearable, the Pixel Watch, into a more well-rounded smartwatch. The latest Google Feature Drop update brought a few improvements like the Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app, Fitbit’s Sleep Profile (with Fitbit Premium), the ability to pin contacts from your Favorites in the Contacts app, and more.
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
TechRadar
Apple's all-new iPad drops to a record-low price and arrives before Christmas
IPad deals are always hot sellers during December as they make fantastic Christmas gifts or a nice treat for yourself, and we've just spotted a rare price cut on Apple's all-new iPad at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) (was $449) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $20 less than the Black Friday price.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: New display and memory details leak alongside promotional images and alleged new launch date
While Xiaomi postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, new details about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro continue to surface online. With a new launch date rumoured for later this week, the Xiaomi 13 is alleged to offer the smallest display chin of any current smartphone, including the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Android Headlines
Motorola's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship is coming on December 15
Motorola’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship is coming on December 15. The company has confirmed a launch date for its new flagship smartphone, as the device will first launch in China. The name of the device is the Motorola Moto X40, at least that will be its name in...
Digital Trends
Upcoming MacBook Pro could have a 20-inch folding display
We have a report out of the Korean tech news site The Elec that Apple is developing a 20-inch display. For what purpose it is truly unknown, but there’s speculation of it being meant for a MacBook or MacBook Pro-like device. There are no concrete production plans for this...
