notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G

Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
Digital Trends

Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet

For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed

Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Phone Arena

Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon

Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Flip 5 might come with refreshed hinge design, larger cover display and battery

Popular leakster IceUniverse expects that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly employ a "tear-shaped notch", similar to the one that will reportedly be making the rounds on the yet unreleased Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable coming straight from China. This hinge design will potentially save Samsung a bit of space and weight, making its next clamshell foldable an even more compact and easy-to-handle phone.
CNN

The best MacBook in 2022

Looking for a new MacBook? Here are the best Apple laptops we've tested, whether you need something affordable or want to go all-out for maximum performance.
Phone Arena

Google starts rolling out the first Pixel Watch OTA update: here's what it brings

Google has been doing a good job at slowly but surely smoothening its pebble-like wearable, the Pixel Watch, into a more well-rounded smartwatch. The latest Google Feature Drop update brought a few improvements like the Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app, Fitbit’s Sleep Profile (with Fitbit Premium), the ability to pin contacts from your Favorites in the Contacts app, and more.
TechRadar

Apple's all-new iPad drops to a record-low price and arrives before Christmas

IPad deals are always hot sellers during December as they make fantastic Christmas gifts or a nice treat for yourself, and we've just spotted a rare price cut on Apple's all-new iPad at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) (was $449) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $20 less than the Black Friday price.
Phone Arena

Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset

Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
CNN

The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Android Headlines

Motorola's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship is coming on December 15

Motorola’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship is coming on December 15. The company has confirmed a launch date for its new flagship smartphone, as the device will first launch in China. The name of the device is the Motorola Moto X40, at least that will be its name in...
Digital Trends

Upcoming MacBook Pro could have a 20-inch folding display

We have a report out of the Korean tech news site The Elec that Apple is developing a 20-inch display. For what purpose it is truly unknown, but there’s speculation of it being meant for a MacBook or MacBook Pro-like device. There are no concrete production plans for this...
