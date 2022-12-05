Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
cortlandvoice.com
County resident faces multiple charges for breaking and entering
A Cortland County resident is facing multiple charges for breaking and entering into a residence, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that Michael A. Grossi, 37 of the town of Cortlandville, had “unlawfully entered” a victim’s residence in the town earlier in the day on Sunday.
Two Sherburne residents arrested following numerous burglaries
Following a lengthy investigation by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, two Sherburne, New York, residents have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
Murderer gets max sentence of over 70 years
The family of a Binghamton murder victim say they're relieved to know her killer will never walk free again.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Broome County District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny
A former Broome County district attorney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in Broome County Supreme Court. According to the Schuyler County District Attorney, Stephen K. Cornwell, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree. The case was prosecuted by the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office...
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lisle Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Child
A Lisle woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Jordan E. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Second Elmira man charged for alleged Corning drug sales
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Elmira man has been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing in the City of Corning that came to light over the summer. Corning Police announced they had arrested Sayquan Dejean, 28, on W. Market St. on December 3. According to the arrest report, Dejean was located during the Corning […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
cortlandvoice.com
Update on man firing weapon in Cortland
The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
14850.com
Ithaca man arrested for Monday evening robbery of downtown store
Officers responded at about 5:36pm Monday to the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street for a report of a man who’d robbed the store with a handgun, IPD says, and we’re able to quickly locate a suspect. According to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department, “officers...
City facing resistance over reopening police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s clumsy police chief search looks poised to reopen, though if it does it will be over the objections of those who think the Ithaca Police Department needs immediate assistance in the form of a permanent leader. The topic was, obviously, a primary discussion...
