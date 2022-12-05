ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County resident faces multiple charges for breaking and entering

A Cortland County resident is facing multiple charges for breaking and entering into a residence, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that Michael A. Grossi, 37 of the town of Cortlandville, had “unlawfully entered” a victim’s residence in the town earlier in the day on Sunday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Broome County District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny

A former Broome County district attorney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in Broome County Supreme Court. According to the Schuyler County District Attorney, Stephen K. Cornwell, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree. The case was prosecuted by the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lisle Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Child

A Lisle woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Jordan E. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
LISLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Second Elmira man charged for alleged Corning drug sales

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Elmira man has been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing in the City of Corning that came to light over the summer. Corning Police announced they had arrested Sayquan Dejean, 28, on W. Market St. on December 3. According to the arrest report, Dejean was located during the Corning […]
CORNING, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
PENN YAN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individual fires rifle in Cortland

An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on man firing weapon in Cortland

The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
CORTLAND, NY
WBRE

I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash

New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Ithaca man arrested for Monday evening robbery of downtown store

Officers responded at about 5:36pm Monday to the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street for a report of a man who’d robbed the store with a handgun, IPD says, and we’re able to quickly locate a suspect. According to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department, “officers...
ITHACA, NY

