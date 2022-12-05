ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

UNCP’s Cherry Beasley appointed to North Carolina Institute of Medicine

By UNC-Pembroke
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
Dr. Cherry Beasley, associate dean of the College of Health Sciences at UNC Pembroke, has been appointed as a member of the North Carolina Institute of Medicine.

Beasley joins a prestigious group of 150 North Carolinians who serve the state as healthcare providers, community health leaders, researchers, educators, policymakers and business leaders.

NCIOM members receive information and updates about the institute’s work, may participate in task forces or other convening work and are invited to member-only informational events and professional networking opportunities.

Established in 1983, the NCIOM informs and shapes health policy in North Carolina by identifying evidence-based solutions to the state’s health challenges and working collaboratively with stakeholders from across the state to identify and build consensus around actionable solutions.

Beasley is the founding chair of the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing and was named a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing in 2020. She also serves as the Belk Endowed Professor for Rural and Minority Health and was recently appointed to the Eastern North Carolina Advisory Board for UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings is also an NCIOM member.

