Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton

Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
DRYDEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County

New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Fire on Washington Street leaves residence damaged

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in downtown Ithaca this morning, leaving no one injured but damaging a residence. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Washington Street. Engines from Central Station initially arrived, reporting “heavy smoke with fire in the rear of the house.”
ITHACA, NY
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

The Vestal Parkway Then & Now

The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

One Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in Chenango County

One person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van in Chenango County. New York State Police say Troopers were called with a report of a serious crash in the Town of Columbus at around 10:58 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The authorities say responding...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
