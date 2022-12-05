Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Related
First Look Inside Binghamton’s $8.5 Million Fire Headquarters
Major construction work has been completed on the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located between Court and Pine streets. The site is just east of Chapman Street and west of North Shore Drive. Inside the bay area of the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex....
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton
Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
Floral Avenue residents start petition for traffic safety as city mulls solutions
ITHACA, N.Y.—Residents of Floral Avenue, Five Mile Drive and nearby have penned a petition with hundreds of signatures calling for reforms to be made on the thoroughfare through their neighborhood, one of the busiest in the city of Ithaca and, tragically, the site of the city’s most recent traffic death.
Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County
Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Binghamton Gas Prices Expected to Continue Falling Into New Year
An oil industry analyst predicts gasoline prices in the Binghamton region will decline further over the next several weeks. Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy on Tuesday had some good news for Southern Tier drivers who earlier this year paid about $5 a gallon for gas. DeHaan told WNBF News that he...
Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
Santa Run 5k in downtown Binghamton
The Catholic Schools of Broome County is hosting its annual St. John's Santa Run 5k in downtown Binghamton on December 11th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire on Washington Street leaves residence damaged
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in downtown Ithaca this morning, leaving no one injured but damaging a residence. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Washington Street. Engines from Central Station initially arrived, reporting “heavy smoke with fire in the rear of the house.”
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
One Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in Chenango County
One person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van in Chenango County. New York State Police say Troopers were called with a report of a serious crash in the Town of Columbus at around 10:58 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The authorities say responding...
City facing resistance over reopening police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s clumsy police chief search looks poised to reopen, though if it does it will be over the objections of those who think the Ithaca Police Department needs immediate assistance in the form of a permanent leader. The topic was, obviously, a primary discussion...
JC man wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Lantry on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2