UFC 282: Make your predictions for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Updated)

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 282 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

Steven Koslow vs. Cameron Saaiman

Records: Steven Koslow (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Cameron Saaiman (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Koslow 5-0, Saaiman 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Koslow +225, Saaiman -280

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

Records: Daniel da Silva (11-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Vinicius Salvador (14-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Da Silva 2-3, Salvador 4-1

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Da Silva +170, Salvador -210

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Records: TJ Brown (16-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Erik Silva (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Brown 2-3, Silva 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Brown -110, Silva -110

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli

Records: Ovince Saint Preux (26-16 MMA, 14-11 UFC), Antonio Trocoli (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Saint Preux 2-3, Trocoli 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Saint Preux -115, Trocoli -105

Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo

Records: Alexander Hernandez (13-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Billy Quarantillo (16-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Hernandez 2-3, Quarantillo 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Hernandez +145, Quarantillo -170

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis

Records: Joaquin Buckley (15-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Chris Curtis (29-9 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Past five: Buckley 3-2, Curtis 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Buckley -145, Curtis +125

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Records: Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Edmen Shahbazyan (11-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Past five: Lungiambula 1-4, Shahbazyan 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Lungiambula +240, Shahbazyan -300

Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Records: Jay Perrin (10-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Raul Rosas Jr. (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Perrin 2-3, Rosas Jr. 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Perrin +190, Rosas Jr. -240

Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Records: Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Past five: Daukaus 3-2, Rozenstruik 2-3

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: Rozenstruik No. 13

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Daukaus +145, Rozenstruik -170

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Records: Bryce Mitchell (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Mitchell 5-0, Topuria 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: Mitchell No. 10

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Mitchell +125, Topuria -145

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Records: Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Darren Till (18-4 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Du Plessis 5-0, Till 1-4

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Till No. 14, Du Plessis honorable mention

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Du Plessis -175, Till +150

Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Records: Alex Morono (22-7 MMA, 11-4 UFC), Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC)

Past five: Morono 4-1, Ponzinibbio 2-3

Division: 180-pound contract weight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): N/A

Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett

Records: Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Gordon 4-1, Pimblett 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Gordon +190, Pimblett -240

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Records: Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC), Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC)

Past five: Blachowicz 4-1, Ankalaev 5-0

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Blachowicz No. 3, Ankalaev No. 6

Odds (as of 12.05.22): Blachowicz +220, Ankalaev -270

UFC 282 fight card (as of Dec. 5, 3 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant light heavyweight title

Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. TBA

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)