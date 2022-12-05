Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWACC: 1 day left to empty the shelter for the holidays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is attempting to clear the shelter for the holidays. Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event ends Friday, Dec. 9 and there are still pets looking for loving homes. Dogs 6 months and older are $25, cats and small...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
WANE-TV
New baby box added to fire station in Aboite Township
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road. A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Driver revived with 2 doses of Narcan now wanted in 2020 crash case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When officers arrived at the crash scene, it took two doses of Narcan to revive the driver who admitted to drinking two bottles of wine and taking two Percocets. However, when Andre Wilson, Jr. was taken to the hospital with injuries, a blood test...
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
WOWO News
Safe Haven Baby Box blessing in Aboite Township on Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The public is invited to attend the blessing of a new Safe Haven Baby Box in Aboite Township Tuesday morning. The event will occur at the site of the Baby Box, Aboite Township Fire Station #2 at 4233 Coventry Lane at 10:30 a.m. It will be the 129th Baby Box in the nation and the 93rd in Indiana.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A low pressure system will spread rain into the area late tonight and into the day on Friday. It might be just cold enough around dawn on Friday to see some wet snow or mixed precipitation especially north of Fort Wayne. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. High temperatures will continue in the 40s right through the weekend where we have a bit better chance of seeing some sun.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Nearly six months after, Waynedale still repairing damage from deadly derecho
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In Waynedale, you can still see the damage caused by the June 2022 derecho. Healthy trees snapped in half, broken business signs. Many are still waiting for repairs. At McDonald’s on Bluffton Road, they’ve been waiting six months for their sign to...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angel Tree program helps local mom for Christmas
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is designed to provide all children in need with gifts of closing and toys for Christmas. The program connects families in need with those in the community who can help. Arricia Adams is a mother...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces updated bulk collection rules
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department gave an update regarding garbage bulk collection procedures. City officials say that any resident who would like to have up to three bulk items collected will have to schedule a pick-up at least two business days prior to their regularly scheduled garbage day.
WOWO News
City announces progress on plans for southeast Fort Wayne grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cloudy weather continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A very dreary weather pattern will continue for most of the rest of the week. It will be generally dry until Thursday into Friday when a low pressure system will bring rain into the area. It might be just cold enough for some wet snowflakes early Friday morning but at this time, travel impacts look minimal. High temperatures through the period will generally be into the 40s. We could get a little sun back for the weekend.
MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border
Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Accused gas station killer headed for mental hospital after incompetency is found by judge and defense
Accused killer will not be released, legal expert says FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three families continue to suffer as the legal case against Joseph Bossard continues on to a third year. Bossard is accused of shooting to death two young men and severely wounding a third in February 2021. As of Thursday, Bossard has been […]
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
whatzup.com
Crumbl Cookies moving into Orchard Crossing
The national chain store Crumble Cookies will hold their grand opening in the Orchard Crossing shopping center, between Target and Barnes & Noble, on Friday, Dec. 9. The store says they keep offerings fresh by rotating menu items weekly for its bakeries in 47 states. Never fear, they’ll keep customers...
Police arrest man after standoff on Barr Street
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.
