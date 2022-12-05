FirstHealth emergency response to Moore County power outage

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst

PINEHURST — As local authorities continue to respond to power outages in our service area, we want you to know that FirstHealth is here and ready to meet your health care needs.

Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst is open and operating on backup generator power. FirstHealth officials are comfortable and confident that the hospital can maintain backup power as long as needed to continue serving patients. If you have questions about services available during the outage, please call Moore Regional Hospital at 910-715-1000.

Inpatient visitation for Moore Regional and Reid Heart Center is limited to one support person per patient. Exceptions will be made for pediatric, labor and delivery, and comfort care patients. Emergency department visitor guidelines will remain one visitor per patient.

Primary Care, Specialty Clinics Closed

The widespread outages are impacting outlying FirstHealth clinics across Moore County. Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Convenient Care clinics in Moore County will be closed until power is restored. FirstHealth is postponing certain elective procedures, and staff is working diligently to contact patients who have been impacted. Urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures will be completed as needed.

Convenient Care Clinics

Although Moore County Convenient Care clinics are closed, FirstHealth does operate other clinics in Cumberland, Richmond, Hoke and Lee counties. The clinics are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week and can treat urgent but non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Rehabilitation Clinics

FirstHealth Outpatient Rehabilitation clinics are operating on a limited basis. Patients with scheduled appointments will be contacted to confirm appointments or reschedule as needed. Patients should call Moore Rehab at (910) 715-1825 or the Aviemore clinic at (910) 715-2600 with any questions or concerns about upcoming appointments.

Virtual Care Options

FirstHealth On the Go gives you 24/7/365 access to providers through virtual visits on a computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the app on your Android or Apple device or get started online.

Storing Insulin

Those who use and store insulin should take special precautions during an extended power outage. Follow these guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/emergency-preparedness-drugs/information-regarding-insulin-storage-and-switching-between-products-emergency