Moore County, NC

FirstHealth emergency response to Moore County power outage

By FirstHealth of the Carolinas
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst

PINEHURST — As local authorities continue to respond to power outages in our service area, we want you to know that FirstHealth is here and ready to meet your health care needs.

Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst is open and operating on backup generator power. FirstHealth officials are comfortable and confident that the hospital can maintain backup power as long as needed to continue serving patients. If you have questions about services available during the outage, please call Moore Regional Hospital at 910-715-1000.

Inpatient visitation for Moore Regional and Reid Heart Center is limited to one support person per patient. Exceptions will be made for pediatric, labor and delivery, and comfort care patients. Emergency department visitor guidelines will remain one visitor per patient.

Primary Care, Specialty Clinics Closed

The widespread outages are impacting outlying FirstHealth clinics across Moore County. Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Convenient Care clinics in Moore County will be closed until power is restored. FirstHealth is postponing certain elective procedures, and staff is working diligently to contact patients who have been impacted. Urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures will be completed as needed.

Convenient Care Clinics

Although Moore County Convenient Care clinics are closed, FirstHealth does operate other clinics in Cumberland, Richmond, Hoke and Lee counties. The clinics are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week and can treat urgent but non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Rehabilitation Clinics

FirstHealth Outpatient Rehabilitation clinics are operating on a limited basis. Patients with scheduled appointments will be contacted to confirm appointments or reschedule as needed. Patients should call Moore Rehab at (910) 715-1825 or the Aviemore clinic at (910) 715-2600 with any questions or concerns about upcoming appointments.

Virtual Care Options

FirstHealth On the Go gives you 24/7/365 access to providers through virtual visits on a computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the app on your Android or Apple device or get started online.

Storing Insulin

Those who use and store insulin should take special precautions during an extended power outage. Follow these guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/emergency-preparedness-drugs/information-regarding-insulin-storage-and-switching-between-products-emergency

Related
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
northernnewsnow.com

Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Moore County officials give substation attack update

A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
