WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
buckscountyherald.com
Quick thinking deputies save former commissioner’s life
“I was in the right place at the right time,” said Andy Warren, a former Bucks County Commissioner and retired regional director of PennDOT. Warren’s around to say that because of the fast actions of several county peace officers who saved his life on Nov. 17. As he...
Norristown Times Herald
‘A Changing World’: Montgomery County comprehensive planning process moves forward
NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County hopes to keep things moving forward. As officials track progress, assess growth and set development goals through the years, “Montco 2050: A Comprehensive Plan for a Changing World,” is up next. Scott France, Montgomery County’s director of planning, stressed that public input is crucial.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged
EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne...
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
The proposed location has been a contentious issue in the area.Photo byiStock. As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Bucks County Commissioners Award $5.5 Million To Struggling Local Rescue Squads
Medical services in the county will benefit from the recent funds.Photo byiStock. Emergency medical services in Bucks County were just given a significant helping hand after being awarded millions of dollars in aid. Jeff Werner wrote about the recent donation in the Doylestown Patch.
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police announce press conference to unveil new details in decades old cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced that they will hold a press conference to discuss new developments in the "Boy in the Box" investigation, the decades old Philadelphia cold case. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, alongside a team of investigators, will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. to unveil new...
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters’ deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues in deadly Schuylkill County fire that killed two Lehigh County firefighters
WEST PENN TWP. — Authorities, including the ATF, are investigating Wednesday's fatal fire at a Schuylkill County home that killed two Lehigh County firefighters. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of the New Tripoli section of Lynn Twp., died in the fire at 1121 Clamtown Road, said the Schuylkill County coroner's office. The home is about four miles south of Tamaqua.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury deliberating in case of man accused in road rage killing
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - The fate of a man accused of a road rage killing in Schuylkill County is now in the hands of the jury. Authorities accuse Tamir Whitted of stabbing and killing a man in April of last year. Whitted says the stabbing, on Route 61 in...
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 firefighters who died battling Schuylkill County house fire identified
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Two firefighters died after responding to a smoky fire that burned a home in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary Paris, 36, died after being called to the fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
