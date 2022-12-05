ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Quick thinking deputies save former commissioner’s life

“I was in the right place at the right time,” said Andy Warren, a former Bucks County Commissioner and retired regional director of PennDOT. Warren’s around to say that because of the fast actions of several county peace officers who saved his life on Nov. 17. As he...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged

EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters’ deaths

READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation continues in deadly Schuylkill County fire that killed two Lehigh County firefighters

WEST PENN TWP. — Authorities, including the ATF, are investigating Wednesday's fatal fire at a Schuylkill County home that killed two Lehigh County firefighters. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of the New Tripoli section of Lynn Twp., died in the fire at 1121 Clamtown Road, said the Schuylkill County coroner's office. The home is about four miles south of Tamaqua.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy