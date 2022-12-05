ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WAVY News 10

North Carolina school board member resigns after being targeted by anti-trans attacks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned from her position due to anti-trans attacks during school board meetings. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Peyton O’Conner announced her resignation from the Asheville City Board of Education on Monday, effective immediately. The Citizen-Times says that a pastor, Ronald Gates, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation

A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

