Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa fire departments asking for volunteers
(Des Moines, IA) — Workforce shortages are affecting Iowa fire departments. The state Firefighters Association is asking Iowans to volunteer. Ninety-two-percent of the state’s 850 fire departments are volunteer based, and some are struggling to find staff to help their communities. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
KCRG.com
Law enforcement in Linn County grow out facial hair for two causes close to their hearts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement across Linn County are growing out their facial hair to give back in several ways, including honoring two of their own who died of cancer this year. A 2023 No Shave calendar featuring members of law enforcement from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, and...
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
KWQC
Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Republican candidate for Iowa House District 81 has won the race after another recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes.
KCRG.com
Grundy County man charged with murder in December 2021 death
REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Grundy County is now facing a murder charge in connection to a case of a woman’s death from nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement officials. Kevin Halladey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was being held at the...
Is This Legal? Iowa DOT Weighs In On… Unique Trailer [PHOTOS]
Now here’s something you don’t see every day, never mind just driving around on Iowa streets. I grew up around trucks. My family owns a milk trucking business so I have been no stranger to the workings of an 18-wheeler. Now can I hop in one and drive it? No, but that’s beside the point here.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Iowa Finance Authority Board issues over $11 million in grants to Local Housing Trust Funds across the state
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, the Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors announced it would award over $11 million in grants to local housing trust funds across Iowa. The cost of living is on the rise, and that can lead to financial stress for homeowners when there’s an issue with their home, especially in the winter.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
977thebolt.com
School Delays for Dec. 5
Iowa – The following schools have delays today due to the winter weather. Algona Public/Parochial & Lu Verne Schools Kossuth, Algona, IA. Gilmore City-Bradgate Schools Humboldt, Gilmore City, IA. Monday Morning: 2-hour delay, no AM preschool. Humboldt & St. Mary’s Schools Humboldt, Humboldt, IA. Monday Morning: 2-hour delay,...
Comments / 0