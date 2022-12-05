ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, IA

Western Iowa Today

Iowa fire departments asking for volunteers

(Des Moines, IA) — Workforce shortages are affecting Iowa fire departments. The state Firefighters Association is asking Iowans to volunteer. Ninety-two-percent of the state’s 850 fire departments are volunteer based, and some are struggling to find staff to help their communities. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today

Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa

(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Republican candidate for Iowa House District 81 has won the race after another recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Grundy County man charged with murder in December 2021 death

REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Grundy County is now facing a murder charge in connection to a case of a woman’s death from nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement officials. Kevin Halladey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was being held at the...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Auditor Warns Of Scam

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan

There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
IOWA STATE
977thebolt.com

School Delays for Dec. 5

Iowa – The following schools have delays today due to the winter weather. Algona Public/Parochial & Lu Verne Schools Kossuth, Algona, IA. Gilmore City-Bradgate Schools Humboldt, Gilmore City, IA. Monday Morning: 2-hour delay, no AM preschool. Humboldt & St. Mary’s Schools Humboldt, Humboldt, IA. Monday Morning: 2-hour delay,...
IOWA STATE

