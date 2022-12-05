ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute

By Marc E. Fitch
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrIkj_0jYFUYvv00

The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) issued a letter on November 28 to the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS), arguing the CSDE was not overstepping its legislative bounds after CAPSS had criticized the department’s implementation of reading curriculum requirements for grades K-3.

CAPSS warned they believed CSDE was violating state statute and implementing a $100 million mandate on boards of education, according to a strongly worded letter issued in November that alleged CSDE was mandating municipalities purchase instructional materials from certain approved vendors.

The CSDE letter issued by Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, pushed back against CAPSS’ claims, saying that according to state law, CSDE has the authority “to direct what instructional materials school boards must use.”

The disagreement between the CSDE and CAPSS centers on the “Right to Read” legislation passed in 2021 establishing the Center for Literacy Research and Learning Success , which is responsible for approving and implementing statewide reading plans for K-3 students.

CSDE lists seven approved K-3 reading curricula or programs on their website and Russell-Tucker wrote state statute empowers the CSDE to review and approve both curriculum models, materials, books, supplies and equipment “they deem necessary to effectuate the statutory requirements,” according to the letter.

CSDE also notes that although CAPSS criticized the use of “off the shelf” literacy instructional models, a number of those models were already in use in Connecticut and were submitted for approval by school districts.

CAPSS criticized the waiver process provided to boards of education by which they could choose to use their own instructional materials that were not part of the CSDE’s approved list.

The CSDE argued that Commissioner Russell-Tucker has the right to consider the scientific and evidence-based merit of alternative instructional materials when granting waivers and that the waivers have not yet been released.

“To argue that the Commissioner has no right to consider ‘instructional materials’ in her determination of whether the alternative meets the statutory requirements makes little sense,” Tucker-Russel wrote. “This position would have the CSDE rely entirely upon sheer speculation to determine whether the district’s proposed alternative is evidence-based or scientifically based.”

The focus on K-3 reading came to pass following the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools, which led to drop-offs in academic and learning achievement.

According to the CSDE’s letter, reading proficiency for Connecticut’s K-3 students was at 54 percent prior to the pandemic and dropped to 47 percent following the pandemic and state-wide closure of schools, “meaning that nearly 19,000 students in Connecticut’s public schools are currently not proficient in ELA in Grade 3.”

“Thousands of Connecticut’s third graders, regardless of disability or English language proficiency, annually do not achieve minimal proficiency in ELA,” the letter states. “This troubling fact was, in part, what led the CSDE to invest $6,000,000 in the Science of Reading Masterclass, which was co-created with CAPSS to develop local capacity for the Science of Reading and components of comprehensive K-3 literacy instruction.”

“We cannot afford to have students in our state who are not reading proficiently by third grade,” the letter concludes. “Our students deserve to have the CSDE, superintendents, and educators work together to implement this legislation to the greatest and most efficacious extent possible. Only through such collaboration will we ensure brighter futures for all our students.”

Russel-Tucker said she looks forward to continuing to work with CAPSS in a “productive manner.”

The post Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

EJC meets with CT Attorney General’s office to discuss legal complaint against University

The Yale Endowment Justice Coalition met with the Connecticut Attorney General’s office on Nov. 21 to discuss the EJC’s legal complaint against the University. In February, the EJC filed a complaint against Yale for its continued investment in fossil fuels, alleging that these investments violate state law. The complaint, which has over 1,200 co-signatories, hinges on a provision of a 2009 Connecticut state law called the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act, which requires tax-exempt nonprofit entities, including universities, to invest with charitable interests in mind.
CONNECTICUT STATE
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents

Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lamont shares update on PFAS task force progress

Following the accidental release of chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, into the Farmington River in July 2019, Gov. Lamont created a task force to address the environmental concerns the spill caused. With Thursday marking the third anniversary of the PFAS action plan being implemented, the governor’s office shared an update on […] The post Lamont shares update on PFAS task force progress appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The coldest city in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
1K+
Followers
304
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy