ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Bolduc running for NH GOP vice chair after Senate loss

By Julia Mueller
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3EBD_0jYFUHAo00

Retired Army general Don Bolduc is running to be vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party after losing his bid for U.S. Senate.

“I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing his intent to run when the party convenes for leadership elections in January.

“The last few weeks laid bare the need to change as a party. We have to counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters the core beliefs of the GOP are the policies best suited for their needs and to bring back American Strength,” Bolduc said.

Bolduc, who falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump, won New Hampshire’s Republican primary in September but los t by 9 points in November to the Democrat incumbent, Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Bolduc’s alignment with Trump alienated some, and he appeared to walk back some of his 2020 election fraud stances after his primary win — a move Trump criticized after the loss .

The New Hampshire GOP’s current Chairman Steve Stepanek and Vice Chairwoman Pamela Tucker, who Bolduc would replace, are both stepping down from their leadership positions, according to Politico.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

McCarthy taps Mike Gallagher to chair planned China Select Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced Thursday that he will tap Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) to chair the House Select Committee on China that McCarthy plans to implement in the new Congress. “Under a Republican majority, I will establish a China Select Committee to expose and fight against the Chinese Communist Party’s cyber, trade, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
WDTN

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic […]
MAINE STATE
WDTN

McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said a stopgap funding deal that would fund the government until January might be necessary as talks on a long-term spending package drag on. “We’re at a pretty significant impasse,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. “Time is ticking. We have not been able to agree on a […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WDTN

What’s the worst school district in Ohio?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio Senate OKs shift in oversight of education to governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday despite objections that lawmakers are rushing legislation to significantly change decision-making about academic standards, model curricula and school district ratings, among other things. Oversight of the state’s education department would shift to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy