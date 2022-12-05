One week left of the 22News’ Toys for Tots campaign

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News’ Toys for Tots campaign is going strong with now just seven more days left to bring a toy to our lobby to help kids and families in need.

We’ve been receiving generous donations from viewers since our campaign started last week. The U.S. Marines say they still have a need for toys for younger children.

Rosalyn Ali of Chicopee brought in toys on Monday. She told 22News why she donates year after year, “Because there’s so many children who don’t get a gift on Christmas. My youngest grandchild is 13, and she doesn’t need much. So I think about these kids and I try to give something every year if I can. It feels good to give back.”

There is still time to donate! Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

Dec. 5 – 7: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 8 & 9: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 & 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made by visiting MarineToysforTots.salsalabs.org .

