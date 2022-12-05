Read full article on original website
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
Northwest Bank in Spencer Catches Miracle League
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This afternoon saw an unusual fundraiser at Northwest Bank in Spencer. Financial Advisor Dean Jacobsen says a college friend was the reason for the appearance of baseball gloves in the bank. The Miracle League of Sioux City’s mission is to raise money to provide ways...
Spencer Department Heads Reflect On Another Busy Month
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer Department heads went in front of the City Council to give their regular monthly reports which included Fire Chief John Conyn once again reflecting on another busy month. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported that his officers responded to 832 calls for service...
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
Storm Lake Police Make Arrests in Multiple Assault Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department recently arrested two individuals in unrelated assault cases. The first arrest stems from a report of an assault in a home in November. Police, assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services, identified 62-year-old David Vidal Sanchez of Storm Lake as the suspect in their investigation. The victim told police Sanchez had held them down by their arms causing injury while attempting sexual contact against their will. Sanchez was arrested on Friday and charged with felony Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
Jury Seated and Testimony Begins in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns began Tuesday in Storm Lake. It took until well into the afternoon to narrow the original pool for around 150 jurors to the final 14 that will ultimately decide the defendant’s fate who is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing back in Feburary.
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
