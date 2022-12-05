Read full article on original website
Related
carolinapanorama.com
SC State 1890 Research & Extension opens $5.3 million Coastal Region Research & Education Center in Charleston
SC State University 1890 Research & Extension officially opened its newest community outreach facility, the Coastal Region Research & Education Center, in downtown Charleston on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “As I think about what this building means,” South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers said, “I can think of...
Comments / 0