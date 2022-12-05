Read full article on original website
CNBC
Tax-trimming strategies tailored for the ETF investor
For ETF investors bearing the brunt of a down market in 2022, tax-loss harvesting might offer a silver-lining opportunity to redeem some of this year's setbacks. The strategy allows investors to sell securities at a loss in order to offset those losses against capital gains taxes on other securities. "If...
Bonus season not looking bright for private equity, Wall Street: report
Bonus season may not be as merry as in past years as a new estimate from compensation experts say bonuses could drop as much as 15%.
Why Investing Experts Are Saying 2023 Could Be a Rough Year for the Stock Market
Between inflation, rising interest rates and a persistent bear market, investors have a lot to contend with. But there’s something else on their list of worries now, too: corporate earnings forecasts. Stocks soared on the back of a better-than-expected inflation report last week, but experts agree that there’s more...
CNBC
Fed policymakers will see 'they blew it' with interest rate hikes, predicts Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht
The Federal Reserve has raised rates too fast, said Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht. Evidence that a recession is looming include the inverted yield curve. Despite Sternlicht's gloomy predictions for the U.S. economy, he is bullish on Japan in 2023. In Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht's view, the Federal Reserve's...
These Pricey Short-term, High-yield Bond Funds Are Worth It
Boutique, research-driven bond portfolios from David Sherman battle inflation, the Fed and more.
Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) To Make Big Moves
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0085, or -2.18%, to $0.381. The NanoVibronix Inc. has recorded 32,373 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that NanoVibronix Announces Closing of $2.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.
5 of the Best Preferred Stock ETFs for High and Stable Dividends
While you can easily purchase individual preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow you to reduce your risk by investing in baskets of preferreds.
msn.com
The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson
The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
8 Biggest Risks of Fixed-Income Investing
Bonds are often considered to be a conservative investment, especially when compared with stocks. However, bonds are not always a "set-it-and-forget-it" type of investment. Take a Look Back: 2022...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
parktelegraph.com
Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.38, or 3.53%, to $11.16. The Leonardo DRS Inc. has recorded 498 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Eric C. Salzman to Board of Directors.
2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35
The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock (BLK.N) and wants to replace longtime CEO Larry Fink, criticizing the world's largest asset manager as being inconsistent in its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues.
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Wall Street’s top stock strategist says there’s a hidden story to inflation—and investors could get a rude awakening
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says "inflation is what drove profits higher," and warns that as it falls, corporate margins and stocks will go with it.
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
US News and World Report
Asia's Hedge Fund Seeders Go for 'Uncorrelated' Strategies
HONG KONG (Reuters) - With traditional equity and bond portfolios underwhelming investors this year and China's market returns letting them down, Asia's most active seed-fund providers are ploughing money instead into hedge funds with strategies not correlated to major macro trends. That means hedge funds may struggle to raise start-up...
Here's the 2023 playbook stock market investors should follow as they sit on a $2 trillion cash pile, according to Bank of America
Investors are sitting on a $2 trillion cash pile, but they should wait before investing it in stocks. Bank of America said "timing is everything" and investors will see stock buying opportunities in early 2023. "History reveals superlative returns after the last Fed hike," Bank of America said. Investors have...
