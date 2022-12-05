ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Tax-trimming strategies tailored for the ETF investor

For ETF investors bearing the brunt of a down market in 2022, tax-loss harvesting might offer a silver-lining opportunity to redeem some of this year's setbacks. The strategy allows investors to sell securities at a loss in order to offset those losses against capital gains taxes on other securities. "If...
Money

Why Investing Experts Are Saying 2023 Could Be a Rough Year for the Stock Market

Between inflation, rising interest rates and a persistent bear market, investors have a lot to contend with. But there’s something else on their list of worries now, too: corporate earnings forecasts. Stocks soared on the back of a better-than-expected inflation report last week, but experts agree that there’s more...
Markets Insider

Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession

Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
parktelegraph.com

Analyst Expects NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) To Make Big Moves

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0085, or -2.18%, to $0.381. The NanoVibronix Inc. has recorded 32,373 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that NanoVibronix Announces Closing of $2.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.
msn.com

The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
GOBankingRates

8 Biggest Risks of Fixed-Income Investing

Bonds are often considered to be a conservative investment, especially when compared with stocks. However, bonds are not always a "set-it-and-forget-it" type of investment. Take a Look Back: 2022...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
parktelegraph.com

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.38, or 3.53%, to $11.16. The Leonardo DRS Inc. has recorded 498 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Eric C. Salzman to Board of Directors.
Entrepreneur

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35

The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
US News and World Report

Asia's Hedge Fund Seeders Go for 'Uncorrelated' Strategies

HONG KONG (Reuters) - With traditional equity and bond portfolios underwhelming investors this year and China's market returns letting them down, Asia's most active seed-fund providers are ploughing money instead into hedge funds with strategies not correlated to major macro trends. That means hedge funds may struggle to raise start-up...

